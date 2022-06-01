Texas School Shooting: Local Legislators Comment On The Massacre

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with the 484 area code or 610 area code could see changes with the addition of a new area code for local phone numbers. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission issued a reminder to residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO