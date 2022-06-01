ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

10 hurt in shooting at Memorial Day party in Charleston

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDoXm_0fwrlbjh00

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ten people were injured, and three law enforcement officials were hurt when gunfire erupted at a Memorial Day gathering in Charleston, South Carolina, according to police.

Police said gunfire erupted late Monday night when an officer was responding to a noise complaint about a loud party at a vacant lot. Someone shot twice into an arriving police car, authorities said.

“Let me tell you something. As we stand here right now, we’re lucky we don’t have a dead cop or dead citizens or dead community members,” Charleston Police Chief Luther T. Reynolds told reporters during a news conference.

[ ALSO READ: 2 arrested in connection to deadly Memorial Day shooting at east Charlotte gas station ]

Charleston news outlets showed surveillance video of people scrambling for cover as sporadic gunfire is heard. Reynolds told news outlets more than 100 evidence placards were placed at the scene, with many of those marking where shell casings were found.

Reynolds said four people were critically hurt. He said the officer was not shot but injured by shrapnel from the glass and two deputies from the sheriff’s department were injured as they tried to control the crowd.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the incident meets the definition of a “mass shooting” which is when four or more people are injured or killed.

[ ALSO READ: Driver shot during gunfire exchange with officer in Locust, police say ]

“Thankfully, we’re counting our blessings that no one in this incident was killed,” Tecklenburg told reporters. He referenced the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and a racist attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, as he called for action to combat gun violence.

He said there have been 230 mass shootings in America so far this year, according to one database.

“Think about that, y’all. Every 16 hours in America there’s a mass shooting. I don’t know about you, but I’m angry about it. I’m mad about it. I’m fed up. I concur with many of our citizens here, and across the country, that enough is enough,” he said.

(WATCH BELOW: 3 people hurt in shooting near Walmart in University City, CMPD investigating)

3 people hurt in shooting near Walmart in University City, CMPD investigating

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
wbtw.com

Hosts of Memorial Day block party charged in mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday announced that the owners of a property where 10 people were shot during a Memorial Day party have been called to court. Annette and Paula Dickerson own a home on South Street where the party allegedly began before...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office say a drive-by shooting damaged vehicles at a West Ashley neighborhood Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive where multiple shots were fired outside a home, but no injuries were reported.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Three arrested in aftermath of Charleston mass shooting bond out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people who were arrested in the aftermath of a mass shooting in downtown Charleston have bonded out. Court records state that 50-year-old Tahira McGee, 26-year-old Ayesha Saleemah McGee, and 35-year-old Maurice Malloy bonded out on Tuesday. Investigators say the three were not involved in the actual shooting that injured 10 people, but were arrested following the incident.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#South Carolina#Gun Violence#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Locust
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested in deadly Memorial Day shooting in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Memorial Day shooting near a convenience store in Kingstree. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Greenlee Street on Monday in reference to a shooting. Once there, they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of […]
KINGSTREE, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear crash on Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have cleared a Friday morning crash on I-526. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened at 11:16 a.m. The crash closed two eastbound lanes just past the Virginia Avenue exit. There was no immediate word on any injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Ten people wounded in Charleston mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in downtown Charleston late Monday night. The injuries consist of nine adults and a 17-year-old girl, according to the Charleston Police Department. Tecklenburg said four of the victims remain in the hospital in critical condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tripadvisor ranks Charleston hotel #8 best small stay in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A hotel in downtown Charleston has been named one of the best small stays in the nation in recently released Tripadvisor rankings. Tripadvisor released their ‘Traveler’s Choice’ hotel awards last month, an annual ranking by users of the best spots worldwide. John Rutledge House Inn was named the 8th best small stay […]
CHARLESTON, SC
southerntrippers.com

13 Prettiest Islands In South Carolina To Escape To

In life’s busiest moments, it’s no surprise that you’ve probably found yourself thinking about making an escape to the prettiest islands in South Carolina. People from all over take time to visit South Carolina because of their heavily visited golf courses, the artistic scene, southern dishes, and of course, the beaches. The prettiest beaches South Carolina has to offer make the beach scene one for the books!
TRAVEL
live5news.com

‘Project Cool Breeze’ returns to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is returning just in time to beat the summer heat. Project Cool Breeze, a program that provides AC units and fans to seniors in need, is now accepting applications. The organization is also asking for donations to keep the Lowcountry cool. You can...
CHARITIES
counton2.com

Charleston man convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man on Wednesday was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor. A Charleston County jury found Thomas Henry Brown Jr. guilty after the victim, who was 11 at the time of the incident, testified that Brown solicited her for a sexual act while she was visiting the Isle of Palms with family. Brown was dating her aunt at the time.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

New ‘Eatertainement’ Venue coming to Mount Pleasant, SC (Shem Creek)

CHARLESTON (June 3, 2022) – MIX, an exciting new ‘eatertainment’ concept developed by Boston-based PiNZ Entertainment Group has announced today that it will be opening its debut location at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek. Located at 730 Coleman Blvd in Mt Pleasant, this location will open late 2022.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry woman, 9-months pregnant, helps build her new home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pregnant mother wanted a new home so bad she was willing to help build it while nine months pregnant. The Habitat for Humanity of Charleston is partnering up with Hilton Grand Vacations to build a home for a mother named Sara and her four children, one born just last week. The home is being built in the North Charleston area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sen. McLeod to attend voter rally in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Senator Mia McLeod, Democratic candidate for governor, will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday. Sen. McLeod will be a featured speaker during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally at the International Longshoremen’s Association House of Labor. That event is open to the public and will take place Thursday at 5:30 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy