Lake Arthur, LA

Authorities searching for Lake Arthur burglary suspect

By Patrick Deaville
KPLC TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Arthur Police Department is searching for...

www.kplctv.com

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Missing Lake Charles man found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Conner has been safely located and is being transported to a local hospital to be checked out. Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly Lake Charles man, according to the Calcasieu Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 2, 2022. Michael Paul Guidry, 38, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D. Walter Terrell Collins III, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; instate detainer. Tamara Shadel Lebron, 30, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates deadly shooting on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 2900 block of Brady Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 57-year-old Michael Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: CPSO trustee who walked off job detail found

Update: Young has been located and taken into custody. He will be charged with simple escape. Inmate trustee Stacy G. Young, 52, last known address 3340 Burson Road in Lake Charles, walked off his trustee job at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles, Thursday afternoon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

COLD CASE: missing Leesville man, Bradley Stracener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Bradley Stracener? That’s what the Leesville man’s family and law enforcement are questioning several years after he disappeared. “God gave him to me, and I am going to get answers before I leave this world,” Toni James, Stracener’s mother said....
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Vernon Sheriff: Crime ring believed to be stealing fuel from convenience stores

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a rise in fuel theft at convenience stores in the area. Numerous convenience stores within the outlying areas of Vernon have reported “significant fuel thefts,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe that the suspects are involved in an organized theft ring.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO hosting Jr. Deputy Academy

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Jr. Deputy Academy for children ages 11 to 14. A meet and greet will be held on Monday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center on 2009 N. Simmons Street. CPSO...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO reported Latasha Williams, 39, was booked on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery. The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m....
Lake Charles American Press

6/1: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Brennon Kane Pete, 20, 1512 S. Vintage Lane — illegal possession of stolen firearms, second offense; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Roberto Garcia Hernandez, 43, Sullivan City, Texas — operating while intoxicated, third offense; direct...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

