Jerzy Skolimowski’s Cannes Jury Prize Winner ‘EO’ Heading to U.S. With Sideshow, Janus Films

By Alex Ritman
 2 days ago
EO , Jerzy Skolimowski’s drama told through the eyes of a former circus donkey that became one of the breakout hits of Cannes, where it premiered in the official competition and won the Jury Prize, has found a home in North America.

Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired North American rights to the film, marking their first collaboration since teaming on the domestic release of another major Cannes breakout, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car , which would win the Oscar for best international feature (one of four nominations), gross more than $2.3 million in North America, and claim international feature wins at the Gotham Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Independent Spirit Awards.

Sideshow and Janus Films are now planning a fall 2022 theatrical release for EO , which is presented by Skopia Film and Jeremy Thomas (Skolimowski and Thomas have been working together since 1978 when The Shout won the Grand Prix in Cannes), and stars Sandra Drzymalska, Lorenzo Zurzolo, Mateusz Kosciukiewicz and Isabelle Huppert. It was produced by Ewa Piaskowska and Skolimowski, who both wrote the screenplay, with Eileen Tasca as the Italian co-producer and Thomas as executive producer.

In addition to North America and the previously announced deal with ARP for France, HanWay Films has closed deals with The Searchers (Benelux), I Wonder (Italy), A Contracorriente (Spain), BFI Distribution (U.K. and Ireland), Odeon (Greece), Bir (Turkey), Front Row (Middle East), DDDREAM (China), Fine Films (Japan), Applause (Taiwan), Pictureworks (India) and Nitrato (Portugal).

The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a gray donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune as it randomly turns his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence.

“This epic journey, seen through a donkey’s eyes, will give hope to audiences during our troubling times, and reflects not only Jerzy Skolimowski’s love of animals, but of the world,” said Sideshow and Janus Films. “We are looking forward to showing this film — designed to be watched in a crowded theater — to the biggest audience possible this fall.”

Added Thomas: “Jerzy Skolimowski, Ewa Piaskowska and I are excited to work with a forward-thinking distribution group who absolutely love EO . We’re delighted to be working with Sideshow and Janus Films after such wonderful recognition at Cannes of Jerzy and his enchanting donkeys.”

The deal was negotiated by HanWay on behalf of the filmmakers with Janus Films and Sideshow.

