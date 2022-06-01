ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation fundraiser raises $70,000-plus

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation recently announced its inaugural Step Up 4 Health & Wellness Expo grossed more than $70,000.

This event, held in Festival Park, could not have been made possible without presenting sponsors Cumulus Media and Systel Business Equipment.

The event evolved from the Health Foundation’s successful Ribbon Walk in order to support multiple patient care areas at Cape Fear Valley Health, including Cancer Care, Children’s Services, Heart Care, CAP (Community Alternatives Program), CCMAP (Cumberland County Medication Access Program) and Pediatric Endocrinology. More than 500 people registered to walk at the event to support Cape Fear Valley Health service line initiatives that directly support patients.

“We are so grateful for all those who supported the Step Up 4 Health & Wellness Expo this year in Festival Park,” said Vice President of the Foundation Sabrina Brooks. “We enjoyed gathering our community together while fundraising and also sharing the amazing services Cape Fear Valley Health has to offer.”

In addition to the 4k and 1-mile walking routes, event attendees were able to learn more about Cape Fear Valley services at a wellness expo sponsored by Gill Security Systems and Cape Fear Valley Health. More than 60 vendors set up in the park to provide free health screenings, wellness information and giveaways. Expo attendees also enjoyed food trucks, music and sponsor tables.

For information on the event, visit www.cfvfoundation.org/stepup4health.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

