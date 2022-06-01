ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram launches AMBER alerts

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx1Lo_0fwrlByv00
Tweet

Instagram users will begin seeing AMBER alerts for missing children in their area, the company announced Wednesday.

The feature is rolling out first in the U.S. and 24 other countries, with plans to expand the feature to more countries going forward.

The alerts will include details about the child, such as a photo, description, location of the abduction and any other available information that can be provided, Facebook’s director of trust and safety Emily Vacher said in a blog post.

Users will also be able to share the alert with friends to further spread word of the missing child.

The alerts will be specific to an area, meaning if one shows up for a user there is an active search for a missing child nearby. To determine the correct area to display the alert, Instagram will use data including a user’s city listed on their profile, IP address and location services if activated, Vacher wrote.

The update comes about 7 years after Facebook, under the same Meta parent company as Instagram, launched AMBER alerts on the platform.

“Instagram is a platform based on the power of photos, making it a perfect fit for the AMBER Alert program,” Michelle DeLaune, president and CEO at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, said in the blog post. “We know that photos are a critical tool in the search for missing children and by expanding the reach to the Instagram audience, we’ll be able to share photos of missing children with so many more people.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Benzinga

Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features. What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The features...
INTERNET
Android Police

How does Facebook know what I'm thinking about?

While Apple is a clear leader when it comes to user privacy, Google is stepping up its game. The world of targeted ads is one that's intricate and lucrative. It is no secret that Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is at the top of the food chain here. Granted, TickTock is clawing its way up, and its users tend to spend more.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Alerts#Blog#Amber#Meta
PC Magazine

The Best Secure Messaging Apps for 2022

Mobile chat services have put our friends and families at our fingertips, and group chats have revolutionized the way we socialize, collaborate, and organize. Unfortunately, not all chat services put security as their top priority. For some, however, it's a selling point. The main security concern with messaging services is...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Facebook Messenger app adds calling, following WhatsApp’s lead

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is rolling out the Calls tab to the Facebook Messenger app on Android and iOS. The move takes a page out of WhatsApp‘s playbook, making audio and video calls with friends and family a lot easier for Messenger users. Not every Messenger user will...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Twitter for iOS testing new feeds for its Community feature

Twitter announces it’s testing two ways its users can engage in a Community by switching between “For You” and “Latest” timelines within each group they’re part of. This small test is rolling out for some iPhone, Android, and web users. According to Twitter, its...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Digital Trends

Instagram and Facebook apps add features, move ever-closer to TikTok parity

Meta has introduced new tools for the Reels video feature on Instagram and Facebook that are a one-two punch against TikTok. The company announced the new features on Thursday, saying they would make it easier for content creators who prefer one or both of the platforms to their behemoth long-form video competitor to better connect with their audience.
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Facebook Sister App Messenger Refines Calling Feature

Meta Platforms, Inc. FB has brought in a user-friendly feature to its Messenger app for iOS and Android users. The social media giant's mobile Messenger app now has a dedicated "Calls" tab that will track each call a user makes or receives in the app in one place, the Verge first reported. This feature is being made available globally.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

SEO tool Ahrefs invests $60M in building creator-friendly search engine, ‘Yep’

As for the name? I dunno; Yep seems pretty daft to me, but I guess at least the name is one character shorter than Bing, the other major search engine I’ll only ever use by accident. Name aside, Yep is taking a fresh new path through the world of internet advertising, claiming that it’s giving 90% of its ad revenues to content creators. The pitch is pretty elegant:
INTERNET
Android Authority

Can't skip ads on YouTube? Here's why

YouTube is among the top social media platforms out there, with over 2.6 billion monthly active users, second only to Facebook, which has over 2.9 billion monthly active users. Needless to say, it’s one of the best places for online advertising, and Google has capitalized on all these views with video ads. Most of us don’t mind video advertisements, as long as we can skip them. The problem is that sometimes we can’t skip ads on YouTube. Why is this?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

580K+
Followers
70K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy