Gainesville, FL

Full Gainesville Regional Schedule Released

By Jon Manson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty was one of the last four teams into the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament as the Flames received an at-large bid for the second straight season. Liberty (37-21) is the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville, Florida Regional where No. 13 national seed Florida (39-22) is the host. The...

Liberty falls to Oklahoma in first game of Gainesville Regional

Liberty was defeated by Big 12 Champion Oklahoma on Friday afternoon, 16-3, in the opening game of the Gainesville Regional. Things got off to a good start for the Flames before the wheels fell off the bus. Liberty struck first, scoring three in the top of the first inning to take the early lead. The first two batters of the game, Gray Betts and Aaron Anderson, reached base before Stephen Hill roped a line drive off the wall in left center with two outs to score two runs. Logan Mathieu would follow with an RBI single.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Liberty Baseball: An NCAA Preview

Liberty will head back to where the 2022 baseball season began, as the Flames head to Gainesville, Florida to begin Regional play on Friday against Oklahoma. The Flames are the No. 3 seed in the Gainesville Regional where No. 13 national seed Florida is the host. So, who all will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida Football: Where offseason transfers are playing 2022 season

QB Emory Jones – Arizona State. Arguably the two most-notable offensive transfer was starting quarterback Emory Jones, who transferred to Arizona State during the offseason where the former four-star will likely compete for a starting job. Experienced pass catchers Jacob Copeland and Kemore Gamble will both likely play key roles at Maryland and UCF in 2022, while Carlos Del Rio-Wilson could be a name to watch for after transferring to Syracuse.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Dan Mullen to sell Gainesville home

Former Gators football head coach Dan Mullen listed his Gainesville house for sale April 18. It has a pending offer of $2.75 million. Mullen’s home sits in the Oakmont community, a gated neighborhood near Haile Plantation. It is just doors down from UF athletic director Scott Stricklin, who hired the coach in 2017 before Mullen parted ways with the team after an underwhelming 2021 season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jackson’s likes the Florida Gators and Corey Raymond’s history

On Tuesday the Florida Gators hosted a trio of top targets for the 2023 class on unofficial visits ahead of a busy month of June. Defensive back Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was on campus with his teammates Derrick LeBlanc and John Walker and they had a jammed pack day.
KISSIMMEE, FL
TIMELINE: When, where tropical system will impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical weather system bearing down on Florida will bring rain to Central Florida, although some areas will be affected much more than others. Tropical storm warnings were issued early Friday for Brevard and Osceola counties as the system, which is expected to become Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season, later in the day.
ORLANDO, FL
Watch: Cluster of Odd Orbs Filmed Over Daytona Beach

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Gainesville to look for permanent charter officers

The Gainesville City Commission is moving forward with hiring a permanent equity and inclusion director to start a process to fill all six charter officer positions with permanent hires. Currently, only two charter officers hold permanent positions—City Clerk Omichele Gainey and City Auditor Virginia “Ginger” Bigbie. The remaining four positions...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala bodybuilder in running for “Mr. Health and Fitness”

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From the time he was a child, Amilcar Batista has enjoyed working out and getting stronger. “Since I was a little kid, a young boy, I don’t know if it’s in my DNA, but I would go out in the backyard and lift boulders, said fitness enthusiast Amilcar Batista.” “I was like a little Fred Flintstone, and I had some cousins that always worked out and inspired me because they were in good shape.”
OCALA, FL
🐴Free horses at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala

OCALA, Florida. Summer is a great time to explore new family attractions and activities close to home. The ‘equine capital of the world’, Ocala, celebrates the anniversary of the opening of the World Equestrian Center. The World Equestrian Center is located at 1750 Northwest 8th Avenue on more...
OCALA, FL
Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Governor vetoes some local funding priorities but restores school funding

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget today and also announced an extensive veto list, totaling $3.1 billion, setting a new record “by a wide margin.”. Among the local projects vetoed were the City of Gainesville’s Community Resource Paramedic Program at $260,000. The program was one of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Report slams Gainesville VA hospital

An Army veteran died after he was rushed to the Malcolm Randall Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida. A report stated that staff put bureaucracy ahead of a comatose veteran's medical needs.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Long-standing music venue closed doors once again

When the Hardback Cafe first closed down in January 1999, a crowd of passionate patrons gathered for a two-day concert featuring 26 bands. Images of broken windows, fire-breathing anarchists and police officers on horses painted a picture for many to remember — and many others to hear stories about.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Downtown Starke collision injures 3

A tractor-trailer hit an overturned truck in downtown Starke on Friday morning injuring three people. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 32-year-old Jacksonville man was driving a truck southbound on US 301 in the right lane south of State Road 100 at 5:25 a.m. when he drove off the roadway onto the grassy shoulder when a sedan veered into his lane before driving back onto the road and overturning into both traffic lanes.
STARKE, FL
Snowbird describes struggle with roof at home in The Villages

I am a snowbird in The Villages. Last year there was activity in our area with roofers replacing roofs. A young man was walking around and he said there had been wind damage in our area and wondered if I would like a no obligation evaluation. I agreed and he climbed on the roof. He said he found several loose shingles and it should probably be replaced. I called my insurance company and they sent out an adjuster. A young girl from that company climbed on the roof and said that there were no issues, it looked great, and they would not replace it. That was fine with me as I could also see no damage. A few months later I got a letter from that insurance company based in Tampa stating due to the condition of the roof they would not renew the policy due to expire in May 2022.
THE VILLAGES, FL

