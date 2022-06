KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man will spend six years in prison after he was sentenced Friday in a fiery car crash that resulted in the death of a child. Daryl Rollins, 26, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in March. He had 15-month-old Haizley Roper and her father with him in a car in May 2021 when he ran through a stop sign, speeding on Buffat Mill Road.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO