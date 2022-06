Happy Friday, Boulder! 🎉 We’ve got everything you need to know before setting off into the weekend in your morning edition of BRL Today. You’ll find a trio of stories in today’s newsletter. John Herrick examines questions surrounding the redevelopment of the Ponderosa mobile home park in North Boulder — and the financing model the city is using for the first time to try to not price out existing residents. Our summer reporting fellow, Henry Larson, has the latest on a proposed guaranteed income program, and I tell the story of two teenage ballerinas dancing through the pain of the Marshall Fire aftermath.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO