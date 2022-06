Trinity Cathedral in Easton opens its doors to the community on the 2nd Tuesday of the month, for prayers of rest and refuge, done in the style of the ecumenical Taizé community in France. The Taizé style of worship offers a simple service of chanting, scripture, prayer and silence that is easily accessible to all. The chants, composed from biblical sources, help center and focus our attention on the one who knows our every need, even before we do. The time of silence invites us to become still if only for a moment, to allow God to touch our souls.

EASTON, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO