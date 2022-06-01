ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Phish Tour 2022: Charleston Night 1 – Setlist, Recap & The Skinny

JamBase
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot off a three-night tour opening run in Orange Beach, Alabama, Phish returned to Charleston, South Carolina Tuesday night for the time since late 2019, kicking off a two-night stand at Credit One Stadium. The 11,000-seat venue is newly renovated and is the only new-to-Phish venue on the Spring + Summer...

www.jambase.com

jambands

Phish Make Credit One Stadium Debut in Charleston

Last night, Phish made their Credit One Stadium debut in Charleston, S.C. The band opened up the show with a 22-minute “Set Your Soul Free” to set the night’s tone. The heavy jam performance featured many special moments customized for The Chuck. After a monumental opener, the band played 2002’s “Walls of the Cave” from their LP,Round Room; they capped the tune with a fast-paced jam and elaborate keys solo by Page McConnell. Then, after two intricate songs, Phish went with fan-favorite “Sample in a Jar” ahead of a funk-fueled “Steam.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Eatertainment’ concept to open near Shem Creek in late 2022

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Boston-based company is gearing up to bring a new ‘eatertainment’ venture to the Charleston area. PiNZ Entertainment Group announced plans to open a new concept called MIX at Brookgreen Town Center near Shem Creek in later 2022. “The Beach Company is thrilled for MIX to serve the Coleman Boulevard retail […]
CHARLESTON, SC
styleblueprint.com

A Classic Charleston Wedding Soaked in Spanish Moss

Blair Bonifield and TJ Scott began dating in October of 2019 in Malibu, CA, but their story goes back years before that. “We met through a mutual friend at Malibu Sushi, but we didn’t start dating until two years after that first meeting,” Blair says. “We actually didn’t even really talk during those two years.” But then, all of a sudden, TJ sent Blair a DM inviting her to a run club. The rest is history, as the two quickly fell head over sneakers.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Summerville native creates labor-intensive sand carved glass art

Summerville native Lex Melfi is from a plumbing family. He did not become a talented sand carved glass artist until he was 48 years old!. One of his works caught my eye when I was taking pictures of fellow local artist Cynthia Kornahrens’ works, as he had created a nicely lit sand glass portrait of the front façade of her home. I was blown away. I really have not seen this type of work to the degree he creates it until now. Lex’s small glass items that are window light catchers can be found and purchased locally at the Antiques and Artisans Village store. However, one may not realize that is sand carved glass. The detail and hours involved are mind-boggling.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Hicks: The Sun(shine) has set on another protracted Charleston battle

Don’t expect any tearful bon voyage for Carnival when the Sunshine sails away for the last time. That ship has already sailed. Truth is, few people here will be sad to see the cruise line — or its Charleston-based ship — disappear over the horizon when its contract expires in late 2024. Not the merchants, not the tourism-industrial complex, and certainly not the residents.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tripadvisor ranks Charleston hotel #8 best small stay in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A hotel in downtown Charleston has been named one of the best small stays in the nation in recently released Tripadvisor rankings. Tripadvisor released their ‘Traveler’s Choice’ hotel awards last month, an annual ranking by users of the best spots worldwide. John Rutledge House Inn was named the 8th best small stay […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local family featured on upcoming Disney+ show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston family is getting the chance to reconnect thanks to a new show on Disney+. The Wilsondebriano Family will be featured on ‘Disney Family Reboot,’ an upcoming show by executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Parents Monique and Chevalo launched the ‘Charleston Gourmet Burger Company,’ an all-natural, gluten-free line of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Captain’s watch discovered in Hunley to be displayed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A watch discovered during the excavation of the world’s first combat submarine, which was discovered off the coast of Charleston after being lost at sea for more than a century, will go on public display for the first time. The H.L. Hunley and its...
CHARLESTON, SC
southerntrippers.com

13 Prettiest Islands In South Carolina To Escape To

In life’s busiest moments, it’s no surprise that you’ve probably found yourself thinking about making an escape to the prettiest islands in South Carolina. People from all over take time to visit South Carolina because of their heavily visited golf courses, the artistic scene, southern dishes, and of course, the beaches. The prettiest beaches South Carolina has to offer make the beach scene one for the books!
TRAVEL
charlestonmag.com

Edisto Dine & Drive: Hungry for adventure? Hit the road on a taste-and-tour trip to Edisto Beach and discover five great eateries plus cool outings nearby

It’s a Tuesday when we follow Highway 162 into Hollywood and park beside a cinder-block building that once housed a fire station, as well as the Old Firehouse Restaurant. Next door are hand-painted signs for “P-NUTS” and “CRABS” at a now-closed takeout vendor’s truck. But here, at Pane e Vino, the flag of Italy flutters.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager's lien of the goods hereinafter described and stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below. Life Storage, 1471 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 884-8001 D149 - Jenny Keenan - Hsld gds/ Furn, Of Furn/Mach/Equip, Lndscpng/Cnstrctn equip. E006 - Matt Balassone - Hsld gds/ Furn, Off Furn/ Mach/ Equip. J004 - Lester Coleman Clothing. Life Storage, 422 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. (843) 875-1127 F11A - Gina Hults - Hsld gds/Furn, xmas. H6 - Laquine Trappier - Hsld gds/Furn. D23B - Amber Cordeiro - Hsld gds/Furn. D13 - Theresa Lightner - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1540 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, SC 29405. (843) 805-7773 2098 - Phylis Cummings - TV/Stereo Equip, Bags, Bins. 2123 - Rochelle Bennett - Clothes. 3075 - Lakenya Grant - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 1514 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 388-3326 2139 - Sean Craig - Hsld gds/Furn. 2173 - Annette Lee - Hsld gds/Furn, Boxes. F17 - Christopher Saunders - Off Furn/Mach/Equip. Life Storage, 1426 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. (843) 936-6407 1063 - Lynette Scott - Hsld gds/Furn. 3177 - Sarah Coulter - Hsld gds/Furn. Life Storage, 2130 North Main St, Summerville, SC 29486. (843) 800-8357 E5106 - Randy Seton - Hsld gds/Furn. E5072 - Carrie Craven - Hsld gds/Furn. D4005 - Buddy Bell - Tools/Applnces. E5096 - Charinaka Clark - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. D4029 - Crystal Jones - Hsld gds/Furn. B2118 - Daydra Cobin - Hsld gds/Furn. D4077 - Derrick Reese - small trailer. B2029 - Donna Jill Kelly - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. B2042 - Barbara Bootle - Hsld gds/Furn, TV/Stereo Equip. A1060 - Kimberly Moore - Hsld gds/Furn. E5109 - Kylin Johnson - Hsld gds/Furn. A1019 - Joseph Riffle - Hsld gds/Furn. E5034 - Linda Mitchell - Hsld gds/Furn, Tools/Applnces. A1068 - Rodney Roberts - Hsld gds/Furn. B2107 - Michael Marshall - Hsld gds/Furn. And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at, www.storage treasures.com, which will end on Monday, June 27th 2022 at 10.00am. AD# 2005066.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Charleston, SC

When it comes to naming their favorite food, most Americans would say that they love a good steak. However, some of them will also add the fact that it's hard to find a place that knows how to prepare a good one, and that's what this article is all about - helping you find some of the best steakhouses in Charleston, South Carolina. According to what various customers have shared online, these three places are all great options for both casual meals and special occasions, so make sure you add them to your list, and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxb.com

Audra Delivers the First Pitch at the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game

Does Audra make the perfect pitch? We’ve got a replay of Audra’s first pitch with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and pictures from our WFXB Fox-TV photo booth. Join us WFXB each Wednesday home game for “Weiner Wednesday“…that means half price hotdogs! Look for Greg on the mound for the June 15th game!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

