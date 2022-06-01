ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

What to say

By SUSAN JOHNS
Frank G. Helman

Frank G. Helman, of Boothbay Harbor, died at home Thursday, June 2, with his beloved wife of 32 years, Martha (Peak) Helman, at his side. He was 92 years old. Born and raised in Irwin, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Frank W. and Esther (Gootee) Helman. His father was co-owner of the local newspaper and print shop, and Frank learned the printing trade at his side, both as a linotype operator and as editor of his high school and college papers.
June 2 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Eliot Field

Eliot Field died at his Dresden, Maine home on the hilltop he loved on May 26, 2022. He was, and will always be, beloved for his sense of wonder. He inspired all those who knew and loved him to pay attention to the present moment to the miracles of life - from the way a cut heals, to the ability to climb a mountain, to the beautiful colors of a sunset, to the way a piece of music can transport us, to the simple joy of a conversation.
DRESDEN, ME
Wiscasset Senior Center

The next public supper is Wednesday, June 15. Menu will be vegetable soup, salad, rolls, turkey loaf, gravy, mashed potato, green beans, and chocolate graham cracker cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. For reservations, call 882-8230. There will be no more Thursday lunches. Cribbage results for Tuesday,...
WISCASSET, ME
Bands for Books fundraiser Sept. 5

Labor Day is Sept. 5 this year, and it’s not too early to mark your calendars for another great party for the benefit of Wiscasset Public Library. Bands for Books, the major fundraiser for Friends of Wiscasset Library, will once again be held at Seafield Farm, home of Katharine Martin-Savage. There will be lots of new items for the silent auction, and music will again be provided by the popular Salty Dogs band.
WISCASSET, ME
James Weldon Johnson Day weekend celebration starts June 17 in Wiscasset

The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations and the James Weldon Johnson Day Task Force will host a celebration of James Weldon Johnson Day over three days, from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. The celebration starts in Wiscasset and will mark Maine’s first...
WISCASSET, ME
‘Summertime Snapshots’ at Merry Barn

This ongoing community writing event, “Summertime Snapshots,” at The Merry Barn in Edgecomb is for writers and non-writers alike, 18 and older. It is held every first and third Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 1 and 15, July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17. Cost for each session is to be paid at the door.
EDGECOMB, ME
Small-scale kid camp gets big support

Hearty Roots knows the power of connection. For youth. For community. At Hearty Roots, programming is intentionally personalized so that kids in Lincoln County have the opportunity to “get off the grid” and build resilience and foster mindfulness by connecting with nature, their boundless hearts, and peers. The unique fusion of outdoor adventure programming and social-emotional experiences at Hearty Roots has gained the attention and recent grants from Onion Foundation and the Lincoln County Fund through Maine Community Foundation. “We’re honored,” says Jess Ruhlin, deputy director and Outing Club leader for Hearty Roots. “Our work focuses on helping kids build empathy and connection, and it’s inspiring to receive support from donors that uphold these same tenets of personal attention and community building.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WES students learn from best-selling author-illustrator

Students at Wiscasset Elementary School were delighted to visit with New York Times best selling author-illustrator Matt Tavares on Friday, May 27. This visit was a Pawsitive celebration to recognize students’ safe, responsible and respectful behavior. Tavares is a Maine author and illustrator, having graduated from Bates College in...
WISCASSET, ME
May was a Busy Month at The Lincoln Home

We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Juried Members Show opens this Saturday

The Maine Art Gallery’s second show of the season, the Juried Members Show, opens Saturday, June 4 with a reception beginning at 4 p.m. Singer/songwriter Jud Caswell will be on hand to provide music until 7 p.m. The wide ranging exhibit continues through June 25, Wednesday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WISCASSET, ME
County receives workers compensation safety grant

Lincoln County officials announced June 1 receipt of a $1,746 Safety Enhancement Grant by the Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Fund. The Ed MacDonald Safety Enhancement and Scholarship grants provide financial assistance to members of the MMA Workers Compensation Fund to purchase safely equipment or services to assist in reducing the frequency and severity of workplace injuries.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Ericka O’Rourke Joins Newcastle Realty

Originally from central New Jersey, Ericka has spent the last 20+ years exploring the countless scenic wonders that Maine has to offer. After many years of searching and dreaming, Ericka and her family purchased a home in the mid-coast with the help of Newcastle Realty. Ericka’s positive experience working with the respected real estate provider was instrumental in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Coastal Rivers monitors water quality at local swim beaches

Several Coastal Rivers volunteers gathered at Pemaquid Beach recently for a training with the Maine Healthy Beaches Program. This training will prepare them to take weekly water samples at three favorite local swim beaches, all summer long, to help make sure the beaches are safe for swimming. For well over...
BRISTOL, ME
Memorial service for Norman T. Norwood

A memorial service for Norman T. Norwood of Boothbay, who passed away Jan. 20, will be held at the Boothbay Baptist Church on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME

