Prada NFTs: Luxury Fashion Brand Launches Collection, Where to Buy

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 2 days ago
Italian luxury fashion brand Prada is launching an NFT collection tied to its Timecapsule program. Many brands are getting into the NFT business and Prada wants to have a front-row seat. If you're wondering how to buy Prada's NFTs, the starting point is the Timecapsule marketplace.

MarketRealist

MarketRealist

