ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Search continues for hit-and-run driver who leaves pedestrian hospitalized in Indio

By Jeff Stahl
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oivVp_0fwri44800

Indio Police were asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday night but never stopped to help.

Authorities say the collision happened at 9:20 p.m. along Highway 111 between Las Palmas and Monroe Street.

The man who was struck was hospitalized. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition.

Police said they didn't have any suspect vehicle description, other than that it was a sedan.

The roadway was shut down to other traffic during the initial investigation but reopened overnight.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.

The post Search continues for hit-and-run driver who leaves pedestrian hospitalized in Indio appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

13 people injured in Cabazon-area bus crash

Thirteen people were hospitalized after a traffic collision in Cabazon on Friday, officials said. The crash involving a Greyhound bus and a second vehicle occurred just before 11 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Malki Road, according to CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department. The Greyhound bus carrying 33 occupants was traveling […]
CABAZON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Indio, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Fatally Hitting Teen Bicyclist, Fleeing Scene in Riverside

A probationer who ran over and killed a 15-year-old bicyclist on a Riverside street, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Thursday to hit-and-run resulting in death. Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, of Riverside admitted the hit-and-run count, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime, under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Cathedral City PD find truck involved in deadly hit-and-run, still searching for suspect

Cathedral City Police are still working to identify the driver of a truck they say fled after hitting a motorcycle, killing the operator, and severely hurting the passenger in mid-May. Investigators now say they've found the truck involved. News Channel 3 has confirmed with the Coroner's office that the man who was killed has been The post Update: Cathedral City PD find truck involved in deadly hit-and-run, still searching for suspect appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

UPDATE: Two killed, three injured in Rancho Mirage traffic collision

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a Rancho Mirage traffic collision Wednesday evening, according to new information from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department. Cal Fire said the crash happened on Dinah Shore Drive near the Westin Mission Hills Resort at 8:14 p.m. In a statement released Thursday morning, the Sheriff's Department The post UPDATE: Two killed, three injured in Rancho Mirage traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indio Police
KESQ News Channel 3

One person killed, another seriously injured in Rancho Mirage collision

One person was killed and two others were injured, one seriously, in a Rancho Mirage traffic collision Wednesday evening. Cal Fire said the crash happened near the Westin Mission Hills Resort at 8:14 p.m. Dinah shore was closed in both directions from Los Alamos Road to Del Webb Way for the resulting investigation. Cal Fire The post One person killed, another seriously injured in Rancho Mirage collision appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News

Man arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino

A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and robbery in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On May 24, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a shooting. Officers responded and found the shooting was related to a robbery that occurred at a business located in the 300 block of W. Baseline Street. During the robbery, one suspect, Davyon Dashawn Jenkins-Welch, allegedly fired several rounds at employees, narrowly missing them.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Shooting at Eastvale Home Arrested

A 47-year-old man suspected of shooting at an Eastvale residence during a family conflict, causing property damage but no injuries, was being held Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bail. Juan Huerta of South Gate was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Wednesday on suspicion of shooting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

24-Year-Old Man Behind Bars On Suspicion of Murdering His Baby

A 24-year-old Desert Hot Springs man was being held without bail Thursday for allegedly murdering his baby. Officers responded to the 66100 block of First Street at around 11 a.m. on May 18 concerning a report of a baby not breathing, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Police...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash on Iris Avenue [Moreno Valley, CA]

MORENO VALLEY, CA (June 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a vehicle crash on Iris Avenue left two people with significant injuries, police said. On May 28th, authorities received reports of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Iris Avenue and Kitching Street. Furthermore, initial reports stated that one of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

DHS Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Killing Infant Son

A 24-year-old Desert Hot Springs man accused of killing his infant son was being held without bail Thursday, facing a murder charge. Officers responded to the 66100 block of First Street at around 11 a.m. May 18 on a report of a baby not breathing, according to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
L.A. Weekly

5 Injured in Car Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Moreno Valley, CA]

Traffic Accident on Alessandro Boulevard Left Several Hurt. The incident occurred around 10:41 p.m. in the area of Gilman Springs Road at Alessandro Boulevard. Furthermore, officers responded to a report of a collision, but the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Rescuers had to use hydraulic tools to extract a...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy