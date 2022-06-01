Search continues for hit-and-run driver who leaves pedestrian hospitalized in Indio

Indio Police were asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday night but never stopped to help.

Authorities say the collision happened at 9:20 p.m. along Highway 111 between Las Palmas and Monroe Street.

The man who was struck was hospitalized. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition.

Police said they didn't have any suspect vehicle description, other than that it was a sedan.

The roadway was shut down to other traffic during the initial investigation but reopened overnight.

