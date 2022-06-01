Tractor-trailer catches fire during crash on I-26

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Wednesday morning during a crash on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 a.m. near exit 19B-Interstate 85 Business Route Northbound.

Troopers said one tractor-trailer rear-ended another tractor-trailer and caused a fire.

One of the drivers was injured and taken to the hospital.

All lanes were reopened at 10:15 a.m.

Crash on I26 (source: 7NEWS)

Road blocked on I26 (source: 7NEWS)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.