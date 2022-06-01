ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Tractor-trailer catches fire during crash on I-26

By Nikolette Miller, Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A tractor-trailer caught fire Wednesday morning during a crash on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 a.m. near exit 19B-Interstate 85 Business Route Northbound.

Troopers said one tractor-trailer rear-ended another tractor-trailer and caused a fire.

One of the drivers was injured and taken to the hospital.

All lanes were reopened at 10:15 a.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yK8ED_0fwrhuP600
    Crash on I26 (source: 7NEWS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11WLeU_0fwrhuP600
    Road blocked on I26 (source: 7NEWS)
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wade Hampton Fire Dispatch said firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday night in Taylors. Dispatchers said the fire department responded to the 100 block of Buttercup Way near Mountain Trace Townhomes. Dispatch said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other crews assisted the fire department. 7NEWS will update this […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fires in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a fire Thursday morning in Pelzer. The West Pelzer Fire Department said they received a call regarding a house fire on Square Street and another on Brock Street. No injuries have been reported at this time. Williamston Fire Department and other officials are also at the scene […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

One dead, one injured in crash in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. The crash happened Monday May 30th just after 11:00 p.m. on Hightower Road near Berryland Road. Investigators were unaware of the crash until the next morning. They say a Dodge Ram Truck was traveling east when they […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Suspect in Upstate motel murder arrested

An arrest has been made following a fatal shooting last week at an Upstate motel last week. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting last Thursday at the Days Inn on Roper Mountain Road in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

4 people escape Weaverville house fire

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four people escaped a house fire in Weaverville on Thursday night. The fire happened about 7:30 p.m. at a home on Church Street. Weaverville and four mutual aid departments responded. When they got there, the fire was in a bedroom. Firefighters think the blaze may...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Crash causes delays on I-40 West near Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused significant delays on westbound Interstate 40 Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the roadway was initially closed near Exit 121 for Old Shelby Road/ 33rd Street SW. For an alternate route, officials said drivers could use Exit 123 B (US 321 […]
HICKORY, NC
