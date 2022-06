After yet another tragic school shooting, schools across the country are looking at technology to prevent shootings in the future. Parents, teachers, school leaders, politicians, and others are debating once again, how to prevent the next school shooting. Some say we need more strict gun control, while others say that restricting guns is not the answer and that we need more guns and should arm teachers. While parties and politicians argue and policy change seems like it will never happen, schools are left to try to come up with their own security measures in the meantime.

