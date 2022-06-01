VACCINATIONS / BOOSTERS AVAILABLE

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning. The highest amount of precipitation for the seven day period last week in Richland County was one inch even (1.00) in Noble Township, followed by nine tenths of an inch (0.90) in German Township, seven tenths (0.70) in one of the Bonpas Township sites, and six tenths (0.60) in Decker Township. Madison and Preston Townships each had four tenths (0.40), Claremont Township had thirty-five hundredths (0.35), the other Bonpas Township site and Denver Township each had three tenths of an inch (0.30), Olney Township had a quarter of an inch (0.25), and the Farm Bureau Office in Olney had two tenths (0.20). Here at our WVLN-WSEI National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we nearly a quarter of an inch, twenty-four hundredths (0.24) last week. That compares to over an inch and a half (1.57) a year ago last week in 2021.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO