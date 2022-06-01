ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

VACCINATIONS / BOOSTERS AVAILABLE

By Mark Weiler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(OLNEY) The Richland County TB&H Office in Olney is no longer providing new case numbers concerning COVID-19 with all data now provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the TB & H...

LOCAL / AREA UPCOMING EVENTS

(OLNEY) The next meeting for Richland County HOPE is next Tuesday, June 7th, starting at 5:30, at the Olney Public Library. Anyone can attend. Richland County HOPE is preparing for its Paint Party fundraiser coming up Saturday, June 11th, at Big Creek Custom. (OLNEY) Summer and fall registration is ongoing...
OLNEY, IL
KENNY WALKS ACROSS AMERICA

(OLNEY) A retired U.S. Army Colonel is walking across America raising funds for Pancreatic Cancer Research, for the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, and for Operation Resiliency. Walking an average of between 15 and 20 miles per day, Kenny Mintz of Pennsylvania began his mission by leaving Washington, D.C. on April 1st, and is spending his 52nd day on this Friday walking through rural Richland and Clay Counties. With plans to cross Wilcox Bridge later today and move up to start walking along U.S. Route 50 at Clay City, the Retired Colonel Mintz plans to end his seven month journey in California by mid-October. To learn more about the trip or on how you can help out with a donation, go to the Kenny Walks Across America page on Facebook or go online to www.kennywalksacrossamerica.com.
OLNEY, IL
80-year-old says ‘no money could buy’ her Danville home

City’s Garfield Park expansion plans include acquiring roughly a dozen properties DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It began as a project to renovate and reopen the only public pool in Danville. A year later, the roughly $3 to $4 million improvements ballooned into a $12 million remake of Garfield Park which includes the acquisition of more […]
DANVILLE, IL
Olney, IL
Historic railroad caboose arrives in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a project that was months in the making, and it officially crossed the finish line on Thursday. An antique train caboose arrived in Pana as a nod to the town’s history as a hub of train travel. So far, organizers have covered the expenses of hauling the caboose to Pana, […]
PANA, IL
freedom929.com

75TH ANNUAL MEETING IS SET

(OLNEY) The Richland County HEA will celebrate its annual meeting on Thursday night, June 23rd, at the First Presbyterian Church in Olney. With registration at 5:30 that evening, the $14 per person catered meal will be served, followed by the business meeting, which includes the election of new officers and more. A major portion of business will be the discussion and voting on proposed constitution and bi-law changes, which HEA members received last month. For those that did not receive the proposed chances, contact Janet Jones by emailing jkwjones@gmail.com. Reservations and meal checks should be sent to Debbie Geier, 457 East Bucktail Lane, Noble 62868 by June 13th. It’s the 75th Annual Meeting of the Richland County Homemakers Education Association on June 23rd in Olney.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/3/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The first probable case of Monkeypox is being confirmed in Illinois. A male from Chicago did not need to be hospitalized after his recent trip to Europe, but he is home in isolation with the virus. The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as Monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus. At least 19 cases have been confirmed across multiple states. State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Connie Austin says Monkeypox is pretty rare, but can be serious. The last time the virus popped up in Illinois was in 2003. Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms and a rash. For more details, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois State Police Announce Roadside Safety Check Results

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
VANDALIA, IL
freedom929.com

SIU FIELD RESEARCH DAY NEXT WEEK

(CARBONDALE) Farmers will hear the latest on Southern Illinois University (SIU) field research next Thursday, June 9th, at the University Farm in Carbondale. With registration at 8:00 that morning, the program starts at 9:00. Attendees will be divided into groups and rotate through the research presentations, with topics covering soybean yield and weed suppression, nitrogen management in corn, next generation cover cropping, agricultural conservation practice impacts on water quality, and other remarks. A free meal will be served at 12:30. Preregistration is required for the free event at tinyurl.com/SIUNREC22.
CARBONDALE, IL
Fire damages former business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire damaged a former local business. It happened at 3:30 Thursday morning at the Hair with Flair Barber and Beauty Salon. That's located at 2201 8th Avenue on Terre Haute's north side. According to the salon's Facebook page the business is no longer open. No...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
15 Best Things to Do in Harrisburg, IL

Funded in 1853, the city of Harrisburg is near the southern tip of Illinois. Currently, it is the seat of Saline County, also referred to as the “Center of Southeastern Illinois.”. The city is best known as the “Gateway to the Shawnee National Forest.”. Tourists come from around...
HARRISBURG, IL
INDOT introduces new plans for SR 63/SR 234 intersection

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Changes are coming to the State Road 63 and State Road 234 intersection in Vermillion County. Indiana Department of Transportation representatives visited North Vermillion Elementary School on Tuesday for a meeting with several state and local leaders. The discussion was focused on concerns over the SR 63/SR 234 intersection and […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
Our Town Westville: The history of the town

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The year is 1873. The first telephone hasn’t even been invented yet. The first type writer just started production, and the town of Westville is getting its start. Then, 1885 hit and Westville was booming. “We call ourselves one of the melting pots of Illinois. Lots of different ethnicity groups. Every […]
WESTVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

A LITTLE RAIN LAST WEEK

(OLNEY) The Richland County Farm Bureau office in Olney has released its weekly rainfall report from the nine townships within Richland County, with the recording period ending at 8:00 this past Monday morning. The highest amount of precipitation for the seven day period last week in Richland County was one inch even (1.00) in Noble Township, followed by nine tenths of an inch (0.90) in German Township, seven tenths (0.70) in one of the Bonpas Township sites, and six tenths (0.60) in Decker Township. Madison and Preston Townships each had four tenths (0.40), Claremont Township had thirty-five hundredths (0.35), the other Bonpas Township site and Denver Township each had three tenths of an inch (0.30), Olney Township had a quarter of an inch (0.25), and the Farm Bureau Office in Olney had two tenths (0.20). Here at our WVLN-WSEI National Weather Service Weather Station, at the south edge of Olney, we nearly a quarter of an inch, twenty-four hundredths (0.24) last week. That compares to over an inch and a half (1.57) a year ago last week in 2021.
OLNEY, IL
freedom929.com

ISP / MAY ENFORCEMENT STATS

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police has released results from recent enforcement patrols throughout the District 12 counties. Here’s some of the local and area results :. OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT IN RICHLAND AND LAWRENCE COUNTIES. * There were 39 total citations issued, with 31 safety belt tickets and 1 child...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Church destroyed by fire in Gallatin County

A church was destroyed by fire on Wednesday in a small village in Gallatin County, Illinois. Junction General Baptist Church in the village of Junction, Illinois, was considered a total loss after a fire that broke out late Wednesday night. Several different departments including Shawneetown, Ridgway, Equality and Harrisburg fire...
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL

