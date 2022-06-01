ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect swallowed razor blades ahead of trial for Fort Worth officer's death, officials say

By FOX 4 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas - A judge in Tarrant County delayed the trial of a man accused of killing a police officer after the accused man tried to kill himself by swallowing razor...

