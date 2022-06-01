ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 things you need to know today (Unlocked)

By Carley Milligan
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It will be aggressively hot out again today with high humidity and temperatures rising to about 90 degrees. If you're going to be out basking in the sunlight (or working in it) make sure you take some extra time this morning to apply a good sunscreen. I got a press release...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tracking Severe Storms Across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Alert Day is underway for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Somerset and Worcester counties until 8:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Maryland until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of central Maryland and parts of western Maryland was canceled at 7 p.m. SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for most of Maryland until 9PM. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds & hail up to nickel-size will develop this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore mayor formally responds to governor about violent crime

Hogan's spokesman: 'The governor requested a clear and detailed plan ... and this isn't it'. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday sent a letter in response to Gov. Larry Hogan on the city's crime-fighting efforts, inviting the governor to visit the city to see efforts underway. Video above: Mayor reacts...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Youth cosmetology workshop for girls in Baltimore

A youth cosmetology workshop, which features, hair care, skin care and nail care, is coming to the Baltimore area this summer. Founder India McCleod tells us more about the workshop and how to get other young girls involved.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Schools in Nottingham, Perry Hall, Carney, Rosedale recognized in Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge

TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County’s land and waterways are significantly cleaner this year thanks to those who generously volunteered their time for the Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge. More than 5,200 student and community volunteers and 63 schools participated in 456 litter cleanups throughout Baltimore County during 2021-2022, making this a record year for the annual challenge. The challenge, … Continue reading "Schools in Nottingham, Perry Hall, Carney, Rosedale recognized in Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge" The post Schools in Nottingham, Perry Hall, Carney, Rosedale recognized in Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot multiple times Thursday night in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4200 block of St. Georges Street for a shooting, where they found a 29-year-old man shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with information in this murder is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
CBS Baltimore

Dump Truck Overturns On I-95 In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dump truck overturned Friday on Interstate 95 in Howard County. The crash was reported about 11:47 a.m. along I-95 near the Route 100 exit, Chopper 13 video showed. A heavy presence of first responders could be seen in the area. There was no immediate word of any injuries or how the crash happened.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Man, 65, Marks Maryland’s First Heat-Related Death Of 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old man who died recently in Baltimore County marks Maryland’s first heat-related death this year, the Maryland Department of Health said Wednesday. Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary for public health with the Maryland Department of Health, said the man’s tragic death demonstrates the perils posed by heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. “Marylanders are urged to take precautions to avoid overheating and check on friends and neighbors that may be susceptible to heat-related illness, especially older adults and people with chronic disease,” Dr. Chan said. The Department of Health’s advisory comes as Maryland has grappled with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Thursday afternoon, evening

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flash Flood Watch are now in effect. Original story below… ——— BALTIMORE, MD—Thursday brings the chance for severe storms in the Baltimore area, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say severe thunderstorms are possible with the main threat being the potential for damaging wind gusts.  Large hail is also possible. Multiple rounds of … Continue reading "Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Thursday afternoon, evening" The post Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Thursday afternoon, evening appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Hot & Sticky, Plus Thursday’s An Alert Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. Before the front arrives, a very hot and sticky air mass is in place. Highs will be in the mid 90s again for Wednesday afternoon. BWI hit 96° on Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far! We didn’t quite match the record for the day, which was 97°. .With moderate humidity going for us, today’s forecast high of 94° will feel more like the upper 90s. We’ll see mostly to...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In Baltimore Neighborhood Park

The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
BALTIMORE, MD
