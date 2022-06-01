8 things you need to know today (Unlocked)

TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County’s land and waterways are significantly cleaner this year thanks to those who generously volunteered their time for the Team BCPS Clean Green 15 Litter Challenge. More than 5,200 student and community volunteers and 63 schools participated in 456 litter cleanups throughout Baltimore County during 2021-2022, making this a record year for the annual challenge. The challenge, …
