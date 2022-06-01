ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windthorst, TX

Holliday, Windthorst I S D's graduation

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOP: The Holliday High School Class of 2022 stands to be recognized...

Big MMA Event Coming to Wichita Falls This Month

If you're a MMA fan in Wichita Falls, you want to be at this. Always love to see big events coming to Kay Yeager Coliseum. Nothing against Baby Shark Live this Sunday, but we have something aimed at me the end of this month. Dominion Fighting Alliance is bringing the Ruling and Reigning Series to Wichita Falls. For fans of Muay Thai, MMA, or Kickboxing, this will be going down on June 25th.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Iowa Park resident wins big at casino

Devol, OK (KFDX/KJTL) – One Iowa Park resident is starting summer in style after hitting a huge slot machine jackpot at Comanche Red River Casino. The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing a 50 Lions Legend slot machine on Thursday, May 26th, when they hit the progressive jackpot.
What's Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Baby Shark Live, the After Hours Art Walk, the Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details. Thursday, June 2. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time: 5:30-9:00pm. Friday,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Gary Wayne Kuykendall

Gary Wayne Kuykendall, 55, of Holliday, Texas passed away May 26, 2022. A memorial service is scheduled at the Sale Barn Cowboy Church in Jolly, Texas on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City. Gary was born on...
HOLLIDAY, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Holliday, TX
Windthorst, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Windthorst, TX
Wichita Falls business offers free school guardian training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, the debate over guns in America and how to protect children is at the forefront of national conversation. We’ve seen three reactions from our Facebook viewers: more gun control, an increase of support for the 2nd amendment,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Archer City High School achieves Level 2 certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools

Archer City High School is pleased to announce the achievement of Level 2 certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools™. Level 2 certification means Archer City High School has established “Effective Teaching in Every Classroom,” which focuses on the responsibility of both school leaders and teachers in ensuring high-quality instruction. The high reliability school (HRS) program was created…
ARCHER CITY, TX
YouTube Robot Said Wichita Falls One of the Cheapest Places to Live in America

Do we obey our robot overlords when it comes to Wichita Falls?. We have done these stories countless times in the past. "Wichita Falls named one of the cheapest places to Live in the Country" or "Wichita Falls Best Place to Retire in the Country". It's always nice to see our city on those lists and let's face it. The cost of living is why a lot of people are in Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
This Weekend is Free Fishing Day in Texas!

Want to go fishing and not have to get a license? Here is your opportunity. Every year the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announces their free fishing day. This takes place the first Saturday in June every month throughout the entire state of Texas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife hope this encourages folks to get out and enjoy the outdoors in our great state. Hopefully, you have a great time and decide to get a fishing license for future trips.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
I-Team: North Texas home buyers told to pay more or have builder's contract cancelled

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It has never been more expensive or harder to buy a home in North Texas.Even after signing a contract and putting down a deposit to have a new home built, some North Texas buyers have had their home contracts cancelled. In the fine print of most new home builder contracts is a builder's right to terminate clause. It can also be called a cancellation clause or a convenience clause.This often overlooked fine print gives the builder the ability to change the previously agreed upon price or simply back out of the deal.Citing an 'unprecedented' increase in...
PROSPER, TX
Child injured in accident west of Elgin

 A personal injury accident west of Elgin in Comanche County was reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday, May 27th at approximately 1:09 pm.  A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ackley, 61 of Cyril, Oklahoma was eastbound on a private drive and a juvenile male was darting between vehicles and ran out in front of a parked vehicle directly into the path of the Explorer and was struck by the vehicle. The juvenile male, 2 years of age, residence in Bethany, Oklahoma was transported by Survival Flight to OU Children’s Hospital. Admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
ELGIN, OK
Peggy Louise Christy Clark

Body Peggy Louise Christy Clark, 67 years ol”der”, of Holliday living in Avilla, Ind. A mighty woman of God was called home to be with the Lord, making the beautiful early morning hours of May 25, one star brighter. Throughout the various chapters of Peggy’s life she built...
HOLLIDAY, TX
Request to rename Gainesville park after longtime volunteer denied

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Eight years after her husband’s death, Becky La Salle still visits the place that captured her husband’s heart. “He built goals, he marked fields, he came out here with his own mower at times and cut grass,” said La Salle. “He put together summer camps for these kids.”
GAINESVILLE, TX
Home of the Free Because of the Brave

Members of the Wichita Falls Hirschi JROTC program present the colors during the Scotland-Windthorst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 276 Memorial Day program at St. Bonafice Catholic Church in Scotland. Members of VFW Post 2676 hold up American Flags as Quartermaster David Teichman speaks at a Memorial Day Service at the St. Mary's Church Grotto.
SCOTLAND, TX
Body found in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department responded to reports of a body in Iowa Park Tuesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Iowa Park Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1000 Mary Dr where a body was located in a field. According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
Bodde signs with Hawaii Pacific

Holliday's Morgan Bodde signed her National Letter of Intent at the high school auditorium to continue her volleyball career at Hawaii Pacific University on Wednesday, May 25. Photo/Will Edwards.
HOLLIDAY, TX

