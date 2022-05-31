ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, NE

Can Care-A-Van aims to collect 30,000 pounds of food June 7

Aurora News Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack again for another year, the Hamilton County Food Pantry welcomes the 18th annual 10/11 Can Care-A-Van. This event, sponsored by Black Hills Energy...

klin.com

Food Bank Of Lincoln Receives Big Donation

The Food Bank of Lincoln received a special donation Friday morning from Hy-Vee. “We’re here with our partners, Tyson Foods, making a donation of just over 18,000 pounds of protein says district store manager Steve Parker. The donation is part of Hy-Vee’s Food Bank Fridays initiative to support...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

SE Nebraska water quality initiative seeking producer participation

BEATRICE - The Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District is involved in an effort to address water quality concerns in the Turkey Creek watershed. Working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, officials are seeking producers who want to help address concerns regarding nitrates, Atrazine and E. Coli.
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Fourth Street Festival starts Saturday in Grand Island

Fourth Street Festival starts Saturday, June 5, in downtown Grand Island. Agustin Sanchez, owner of Tacos Los Hermanos, is leading this year’s two-day event, one he hopes “will get better every year.”. “I do it for the community and I want to bring something back, like the Ethnic...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the last legislative session, the Nebraska Hospital Association introduced four bills to help retain and recruit nurses. Only one passed. The NHA said they are disappointed with the lack of progress and now, the effort to keep current nurses in the profession, while also hiring more, is up to hospitals alone.
NEBRASKA STATE
Near South community pulls together for Peach Park renovations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Near South Neighborhood Association is ramping up garage sales in the community to raise funds for their local park. In 1979, the City of Lincoln and the NSNA partnered to turn a once-vacant lot, into what is now known as Peach Park. The area was created...
LINCOLN, NE
Shakers Gentlemen’s Club demolished in Waverly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A well-known Waverly business was demolished on Thursday. The Shaker’s Gentlemen’s Club stood near the Interstate 80 Waverly exit for over 25 years. The Waverly business had not been reopened since it was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the gentlemen’s...
WAVERLY, NE
Commissioners to look at strange road at end of East Fourth Street

YORK – The York County Commissioners are going to be taking a good look at a strange road that has been acting as an extension of East Fourth Street in York, from Maine Avenue to Road N. The county discovered there were issues with placement and the fact that...
YORK, NE
Businesses making use out of former NAD property

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The World War II Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings was initially built for producing munition for the United States Navy. The site has since been repurposed as a location for companies to run their businesses. The nearly 49,000 acre lot with 2,000 buildings was constructed as...
HASTINGS, NE
Douglas County COVID-19 update June 2, 2022

The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. The latest COVID-19 stats from the Douglas County Health Department. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM UTC. A mask mandate is in effect again at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Updated:...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Nebraska enters blood emergency, donors needed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again declared a blood emergency in the state, with only 2-3 days of blood on hand. Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said their goal is to have a seven day supply on hand at all times.
NEBRASKA STATE
Back in the day, June 3, 1980: 'Night of the Twisters' kills five in Grand Island

Seven tornadoes hammered Grand Island over the course of four hours 42 years ago today, earning the deadly, destructive storm the nickname "The Night of the Twisters." A book and a movie were named after this night of fury, which still evokes strong memories from those who lived through it. The disaster killed five people, injured 266 and caused more than $285 million in damage.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Dean Thieszen

Dean Thieszen, age 83, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3 at Farmer’s Valley Cemetery east of Stockham. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. No Visitation. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
AURORA, NE
Lincoln’s Cascade Fountain turns on for first time since restoration project

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Bicentennial Cascade Fountain finally has water flowing through its pipes again, after getting a major face-lift and new parts. The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Lincoln Parks Foundation, held a rededication ceremony on Thursday. The event brought over 400 community members to...
LINCOLN, NE
Jeri Winkelmann – Lincoln Airport Authority

Meet Jeri Winkelmann, the director of administration and human resources at the Lincoln Airport Authority. Tell us a little about your business. – The Lincoln Airport Authority (www.lincolnairport.com) operates the Lincoln Airport, a 5,000-acre public/military airport located five miles northwest of Lincoln that delivers more than $1.3 billion per year in value to the economy. We recently embarked on a major expansion and renovation, which will add 35,000 square feet to the existing 58,000-square-foot building and two new gates to expand airport capacity for new airline partnerships in the future.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Hospitals Seeing Increase In Violent Incidents

This week’s deadly mass shooting at a Tulsa medical campus did not come as a shock to many health care professionals in Nebraska. “Unfortunately, all of us are at risk for something like this to occur as we continue to see a significant rise in violence,” says Dr. Lisa Vail, Vice President of Patient Care Services and System Chief Nursing Officer at Bryan Health.
NEBRASKA STATE
Cedar Creek Newsletter - June 1, 2022

----------------- See details and registration here >>>. To Schedule Your Upcoming Blood Drive Donation, click HERE or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767):. The Missoula Children's Theatre will be at the Lofte for a week-long theatre experience starting with auditions on June 6 at 10:00 am and ending with 2 performances on June 11th at 3:00 and 6:00 pm. This is a free program with no registration required that is open to students entering 1st through 12th grade. After auditions, the children selected will continue the camp from Tuesday through Friday, daily at about 10:00 am through 2:15 pm, and students are asked to bring a lunch for the noon break. It is not guaranteed that every student who auditions will be selected as there is space for around 50-60 students in various positions both playing roles in the play and participating behind the scenes. Admission will be charged for guests attending the Saturday performances. The week consists of rehearsals for the play, theatrically based enrichment workshops, and other production-oriented activities. The camp is run by Tour Actor/Directors visiting from the Missoula Children’s Theatre based out of Missoula, MT. For more information about the Missoula Children's Theatre, and for a parental FAQ, you can visit their website at https://mctinc.org/mct-tour/parents-know/
CEDAR CREEK, NE
Update from the Jefferson County Commissioners

On this Memorial Day weekend as we enter summer 2022, let us pause to remember those who have gone before us that gave all that mortality can give that we enjoy our lives today in freedom and abundance. A terrible price in blood has been paid to secure our way of life for us and for future generations. The words of President Franklin Roosevelt are as true today as they were on the eve of World War Two: "Freedom cannot be bestowed, it must be achieved." Until the day when the world is free from tyranny, our freedom will be preserved only if Americans step forward to answer the call—and prove ourselves worthy to be free. The brave souls we remember this weekend have eternally proven their worth, and in so doing, are exemplars of our nation’s highest principles. They have earned the eternal thanks of a grateful nation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
Fillmore County Sheriff investigating bank robbery in Geneva

GENEVA, NE — The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a reported bank robbery early Friday afternoon. The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office tells News Channel Nebraska the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Heartland Bank in Geneva. Police say the suspect is described as...
GENEVA, NE

