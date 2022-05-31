Can Care-A-Van aims to collect 30,000 pounds of food June 7

----------------- See details and registration here >>>. To Schedule Your Upcoming Blood Drive Donation, click HERE or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767):. The Missoula Children's Theatre will be at the Lofte for a week-long theatre experience starting with auditions on June 6 at 10:00 am and ending with 2 performances on June 11th at 3:00 and 6:00 pm. This is a free program with no registration required that is open to students entering 1st through 12th grade. After auditions, the children selected will continue the camp from Tuesday through Friday, daily at about 10:00 am through 2:15 pm, and students are asked to bring a lunch for the noon break. It is not guaranteed that every student who auditions will be selected as there is space for around 50-60 students in various positions both playing roles in the play and participating behind the scenes. Admission will be charged for guests attending the Saturday performances. The week consists of rehearsals for the play, theatrically based enrichment workshops, and other production-oriented activities. The camp is run by Tour Actor/Directors visiting from the Missoula Children’s Theatre based out of Missoula, MT. For more information about the Missoula Children's Theatre, and for a parental FAQ, you can visit their website at https://mctinc.org/mct-tour/parents-know/

CEDAR CREEK, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO