Seven tornadoes hammered Grand Island over the course of four hours 42 years ago today, earning the deadly, destructive storm the nickname "The Night of the Twisters." A book and a movie were named after this night of fury, which still evokes strong memories from those who lived through it. The disaster killed five people, injured 266 and caused more than $285 million in damage.

GRAND ISLAND, NE