Brunswick, ME

Marcia E. Foulger

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long and full life of faith, love and deliberate optimism, Marcia Elizabeth Foulger died on May 31, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, where her father was a financial officer in the emerging Chrysler Corporation. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years,...

Frank G. Helman

Frank G. Helman

Frank G. Helman, of Boothbay Harbor, died at home Thursday, June 2, with his beloved wife of 32 years, Martha (Peak) Helman, at his side. He was 92 years old. Born and raised in Irwin, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Frank W. and Esther (Gootee) Helman. His father was co-owner of the local newspaper and print shop, and Frank learned the printing trade at his side, both as a linotype operator and as editor of his high school and college papers.
wiscassetnewspaper.com

James Weldon Johnson Day weekend celebration starts June 17 in Wiscasset

The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations and the James Weldon Johnson Day Task Force will host a celebration of James Weldon Johnson Day over three days, from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. The celebration starts in Wiscasset and will mark Maine’s first...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Chewonki Elementary and Middle School graduates 5 June 8

Chewonki Elementary and Middle School is proud to announce the graduation of its eighth-grade class of students on June 8, including Huckleberry Huber-Rees of Alna, Noah Arbuckle of Newcastle, Sinead Bowdish of West Bath, Nyssa Wilkinson of Newcastle, and Hunter Winn of Georgetown. Huckleberry Huber-Rees. Huckleberry Huber-Rees is a graduating...
NEWCASTLE, ME
Wiscasset Senior Center

Wiscasset Senior Center

The next public supper is Wednesday, June 15. Menu will be vegetable soup, salad, rolls, turkey loaf, gravy, mashed potato, green beans, and chocolate graham cracker cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. For reservations, call 882-8230. There will be no more Thursday lunches. Cribbage results for Tuesday,...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

MAINE STATE
What to say

WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

NEWCASTLE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

May was a Busy Month at The Lincoln Home

We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
NEWCASTLE, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

LincolnHealth reports 42 COVID-19 cases for the week of May 23

LincolnHealth reported 42 new cases from 430 tests for the week of May 23. Tests remained the same as the previous week with two less cases making a 9.77% positivity rate. Breakthrough cases rose dramatically from 25 or 61% to 34, 81%. Positive cases for those under 18 remains stably in the single digits with eight cases or 19% of positives.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Coastal Rivers monitors water quality at local swim beaches

Several Coastal Rivers volunteers gathered at Pemaquid Beach recently for a training with the Maine Healthy Beaches Program. This training will prepare them to take weekly water samples at three favorite local swim beaches, all summer long, to help make sure the beaches are safe for swimming. For well over...
BRISTOL, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

WES students learn from best-selling author-illustrator

Students at Wiscasset Elementary School were delighted to visit with New York Times best selling author-illustrator Matt Tavares on Friday, May 27. This visit was a Pawsitive celebration to recognize students’ safe, responsible and respectful behavior. Tavares is a Maine author and illustrator, having graduated from Bates College in...
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Small-scale kid camp gets big support

Hearty Roots knows the power of connection. For youth. For community. At Hearty Roots, programming is intentionally personalized so that kids in Lincoln County have the opportunity to “get off the grid” and build resilience and foster mindfulness by connecting with nature, their boundless hearts, and peers. The unique fusion of outdoor adventure programming and social-emotional experiences at Hearty Roots has gained the attention and recent grants from Onion Foundation and the Lincoln County Fund through Maine Community Foundation. “We’re honored,” says Jess Ruhlin, deputy director and Outing Club leader for Hearty Roots. “Our work focuses on helping kids build empathy and connection, and it’s inspiring to receive support from donors that uphold these same tenets of personal attention and community building.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Memorial service for Norman T. Norwood

A memorial service for Norman T. Norwood of Boothbay, who passed away Jan. 20, will be held at the Boothbay Baptist Church on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

County receives workers compensation safety grant

Lincoln County officials announced June 1 receipt of a $1,746 Safety Enhancement Grant by the Maine Municipal Association Workers’ Compensation Fund. The Ed MacDonald Safety Enhancement and Scholarship grants provide financial assistance to members of the MMA Workers Compensation Fund to purchase safely equipment or services to assist in reducing the frequency and severity of workplace injuries.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

