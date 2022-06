A healthy lifestyle is ultimately nothing more than a culmination of habits that support your goals and help you feel great. But setting those goals is half the battle, and it can be difficult to determine what to focus on that will be both achievable and sustainable over an extended period of time, so you don’t get discouraged. Creating realistic goals will put you on the path to success, and making small changes to your less healthy habits is just the first step towards crafting a lifestyle you can actually stick to.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO