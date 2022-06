Dean Thieszen, age 83, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Memorial Community Care. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 3 at Farmer’s Valley Cemetery east of Stockham. Rev. Michelle Reed will officiate. No Visitation. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

