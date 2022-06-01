ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 26, dies after being rescued from Lake Michigan

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Northerly Island has died.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of S. Lynn White Drive around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the man was unresponsive when he was located by first responders.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

‘It’s too hot’: Released 311 calls warned of excess heat at Rogers Park apartment days before deaths

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

On Monday, emergency personnel pulled a 10-year-old girl from the water at 31st street Beach. She is expected to be OK.

