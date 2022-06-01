Two cut by the Lions as OT’s continue

Determining the cause of death for 38-year-old former Dallas Cowboy Marion Barber will not be easy, according to Barber’s father, Marion Barber II. Barber’s body had begun decomposing when welfare checkers found him in the bathroom of his apartment. His body may have been there for several days with the hot shower running, according to reporting from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
A familiar face is reportedly back with the Michigan football program. Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News reports that Fred Jackson is back at U-M as an offensive analyst on Jim Harbaugh’s staff. Wednesday was Jackson’s first day in his new role. Jackson, 71, spent 23 seasons...
Aidan Hutchinson became the second overall pick in the NFL Draft when the Detroit Lions selected him, but that is not the only special thing that happened to his family in the past month. Hutchinson’s sister is also officially a beauty queen. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s older sister, was crowned...
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Head coach Jim Harbaugh and most of the Michigan Wolverines football assistant coaching staff was at the Ferris State Sound Mind Sound Body Michigan Showcase Thursday. Here are five takeaways from the camp and conversations with Harbaugh and others.
What: Michigan baseball vs. Oregon in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville region. Michigan Wolverines football blitzed the Ferris State Sound Mind Sound Body satellite camp Thursday, and that included one player in freshman defensive back Will Johnson. His dad, Deon, is a co-founder of Sound Mind Sound Body, and Johnson was in the same shoes as the campers no more than a year ago. He showed his support and helped out, also getting the chance to spend some time with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and other staff members. Johnson enrolled early in January and is expected to contribute right away for Michigan.
