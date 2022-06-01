Flood Advisory issued for Carson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Amarillo. Target Area: Hartley; Oldham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR OLDHAM...SOUTHERN DALLAM AND HARTLEY COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles west of Romero to 12 miles north of Glenrio, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dalhart, Hartley, Adrian and Romero. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HARTLEY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO