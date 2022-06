BATH, Maine — In Bath, it's all hands on deck and below deck as a crew of dedicated volunteers work to ready Maine's First Ship for her launch on Saturday. The all-volunteer crew of more than 100 skilled men and women, has been working for more than 11 years to build a replica of Virginia, the first ship ever built in the new world by Popham colonists. But the plans to build Virginia and help keep Maine’s rich history of boat-building alive started almost 25 years ago.

BATH, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO