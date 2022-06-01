ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Broadway star Terry Burrell channels Billie Holiday in Atlanta show

By Paul Milliken
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadway star Terry Burrell is back on stage in...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai Massey

“Word on the Street,” which has been airing weeknights from 10pm-12am on Cox Media Group news/talk WSB-WSBB Atlanta (750/95.5) since April 2021 in what was described as a test run, gets the official nod at the station. The program, hosted by Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai Massey adds an hour and moves to 7-10pm (M-F).
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emerson, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
magneticmag.com

How DJ Montay Achieved What Few Atlanta Producers Ever Could

It takes almost a decade of work to create an overnight success. DJ Montay, one member of Atlanta’s Southern Style DJs, is an example of this. Joining Atlanta’s Big Oomp Records as a teenager, he spent years soaking up game from Big Oomp producers like Freddy B and MC Assault and DJs like DJ Jelly, who helped him grow his skill.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Holiday
CBS 46

Nibbles of Atlanta Restaurant News | June 2, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta is a great place to live if you enjoy food. Here is what’s happening on the dining scene in metro Atlanta. June 3 is National Donut Day and the donut shop Dough in The Box is celebrating by offering a FREE donut at their locations in Marietta, Austell and South Fulton. All 3 locations will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Bond hearing held for rapper, Atlanta native Young Thug Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A bond hearing was held Thursday morning for Atlanta native Young Thug while his attorneys aim to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL. Young Thug, whose real name is...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Women Making a Mark: Pinky Cole

Some CEOs spend years cementing their fortune before planting their philanthropic flag. Not Pinky Cole. In 2019, four months after cutting the ribbon outside her first Atlanta restaurant, she launched a charitable foundation aimed at bridging the generational wealth gap in communities of color. Its mission was rooted in her own success story: In half a year, she’d taken her meatless burger concept, Slutty Vegan, from a delivery-only operation to a cool corner shop with celebrity fans and snaking lines.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Downtown Atlanta#Theatrical Outfit
Atlanta Magazine

The plum lady of West End

Atlantans is a first-person account of the familiar strangers who make the city tick. This month’s is West End resident Susan Lasby, as told to Kamille Whittaker. When I was in high school, my best friend lived in Sylvan Hills in one of those historic bungalows with gorgeous hardwood floors. I thought her house was so cool. It was very different from the kind of house that I grew up in. I would get off at her MARTA stop and, since there used to be a Nabisco factory around there, her neighborhood always smelled like Nilla Wafers. That was my introduction to Southwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Free movie night at Henry County's Nash Farm Park

HAMPTON — Round up the family for a free movie night at Nash Farm Park June 11. The feature film for the evening is “Encanto” which tells the story of an extraordinary and magical family living in the mountains of Colombia. The movie starts at 7 p.m....
HAMPTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta respond to rise in crime at Cascade Springs Nature Preserve

ATLANTA - Atlanta leaders tell a police commander to come up with a safety plan for a large tract of land off Cascade Road. The 125 acres is called the Cascade Springs Nature Preserve. It has become a favorite for park walkers -- including an organized group called the Nature...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers set to celebrate Independence Day with Red, White and Boom

CONYERS — With Memorial Day behind us, it’s time once again to start planning for Independence Day celebrations. The city of Conyers is planning to host its annual Red, White and Boom celebration on July 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers, featuring fireworks, music, food and more.
CONYERS, GA
WRDW-TV

Arbrie Anthony’s family keeps memory alive with college scholarship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been five months since 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony was killed in a drive-by shooting. Shortly after, her family held rallies and led marches calling for an end to gun violence in our community. They also made a public promise to keep her memory alive. After...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Bond hearing for YSL rapper Young Thug

A Fulton County Superior Court judge is being asked to grant bond for YSL rapper Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams. A unique home arrest has been proposed that could cost millions.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy