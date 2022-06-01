Broadway star Terry Burrell channels Billie Holiday in Atlanta show

Some CEOs spend years cementing their fortune before planting their philanthropic flag. Not Pinky Cole. In 2019, four months after cutting the ribbon outside her first Atlanta restaurant, she launched a charitable foundation aimed at bridging the generational wealth gap in communities of color. Its mission was rooted in her own success story: In half a year, she’d taken her meatless burger concept, Slutty Vegan, from a delivery-only operation to a cool corner shop with celebrity fans and snaking lines.
