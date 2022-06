SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s the first weekend of meteorological summer, but we’re feeling a little more like early September instead. After a mainly sunny and seasonable afternoon, the evening over Central New York looks great! Skies turn out mainly clear and the breeze dies down. However, because the air over us is dry, temperatures drop quickly after the sun sets. If you are headed to the Taste of Syracuse and you plan on being there late in the evening, we would suggest having a light fleece handy as temperatures make it into the upper 50s 10 or 11 pm.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO