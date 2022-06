To win a state lacrosse title is a difficult task. To win it after playing a familiar opponent five times in the same season is even more Herculean. Yet that is the possible predicament facing both the Patriot and Battlefield boys’ lacrosse teams as they participate in the Class 6 state tournament, starting this weekend. If both teams, which are natural rivals anyway, win their first-round games, they would likely face each other again for the fifth time this season.

HAYMARKET, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO