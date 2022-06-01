ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Memorial Day

By KEVIN BURNHAM
boothbayregister.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite seeing and photographing many of the same faces in the region’s Memorial Day parades, and sometimes hearing the same or very similar messages delivered by clergy and others, I always come away feeling a bit melancholy and a bit proud that we live in...

www.boothbayregister.com

Related
Washington Examiner

Heroes' reward: Small towns pay tribute to five World War II veterans on Memorial Day

A prisoner of war in a Nazi camp. A D-Day survivor from Normandy Beach. And a Navy gunner on a destroyer that hunted German U-boats. These men are among several to be honored as grand marshals of Memorial Day parades in their small towns across New York. As the number of World War II veterans dwindles every year, a slice of history dies with them. Monday is a day to cherish these men from a dying era, modern-day veterans say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Memorial Day should be every day in America

For some of us, every day is Memorial Day. For all Americans, it should be. It is our responsibility as citizens to study our history, to recognize what was risked and sacrificed from the inception of this nation up through today so that we could have the freedoms, options, and opportunities we do. The ability to choose our path regardless of station, to succeed and fail based on our merits and on our decisions, to live our dreams is unique in the annals of history. Those liberties did not pre-exist. They were hard won. Honoring, respecting, and appreciating the sacrifices of generations past, and then safeguarding and preserving those freedoms for our children and grandchildren is the duty of every American.
POLITICS
The Independent

Community events to thank the Queen for her service to the country

Community events to thank the Queen for her service to the country are to take place across the country on Sunday, and have the backing of a footballing hero.Sunday marks the final day of the monarch’s jubilee festivities – as well as national Thank You Day.The event, which began in 2021, was set up in appreciation of those who helped people through the Covid-19 pandemic and this year coincides with the four-day bank holiday weekend for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.It is hoped millions will gather at street parties, host a Big Jubilee Lunch or get together around the county to...
SOCIETY

