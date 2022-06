Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants due to right forearm soreness. Harper was previously lined up to be the designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Bryson Stott has been added to the lineup in place of Harper and Nick Castellanos has moved up a spot to hit third. Alec Bohm is now in the cleanup spot while Stott is hitting ninth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO