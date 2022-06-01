ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DC

“Below Deck in DC?”

By Prince Of Petworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant...

DC Open House List for This Weekend

There are over 300 open houses on the books in the District this weekend. Take a look at our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here. 1940 New Hampshire Avenue NW — $1,250,000 — Dupont/U StreetCorridor. Open Sat. & Sun. 1-3...
Brentwood and North Brentwood Unveil Plans for Segregation-Era Memorial

A project to turn a segregation-era barrier between Brentwood and North Brentwood into a historic park is moving ahead after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Built in 1957, the metal barrier on Windom Road long separated the white community of Brentwood from the black community of North Brentwood.
Waffle Panini Alert

“You can’t work in the historic Waffle Shop (508 K Street, NW) and not have a waffle sandwich. Our waffle panini with mortadella, pistachio, and house made chips is the perfect meld of Waffle Shop meets Stellina.”. City Ridge: French Open Watch Party This Sunday!. PoP Sponsor Today at...
Georgetown, DC
“Brick through window”

I wanted to alert you that someone threw a brick into our backyard window in Columbia Heights on Newton St NW. This happened around 4:30pm on 6/2/22. The police were called but it looks like the perpetrator(s) threw the brick from our neighborhoods yard and therefore our cameras didn’t see anything, so I wanted to spread the word in case this happened to anyone else or warn anyone in the neighborhood to be vigilant. Thanks!”
Notes from your Neighbors

It’s true I did not see a copy of Middlesex, well judge for yourself:. Ed. Note: Little Free Library located near Oyster-Adams Bilingual School. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
1600 Q Street, NW #2

Centrally Located 1BR/1BA in Dupont Circle with Cozy Patio - Charming 1BR/!BA with HW floors. Separate dining room (currently used as office.) The building has free shared washer & dryer, a bike room & extra storage! Located in one of DC's most popular neighborhoods, 1600 Q St. NW is a short walk to Trader Joe's, Safeway, Whole Foods, 17th Street Restaurants, the 14th Street Corridor, Dupont Circle Metro, and endless other retail & transportation options including Capital BikeShare & several car share options. With a walk score of 98, the building is truly located in a walker’s paradise.
Open Streets Is Coming to 7th Street!

On June 4 Open Streets will be coming to 7th Street NW, one of the six Open Streets events the D.C. government is planning throughout the city this year. During this event, the District will close almost 2 miles of 7th Street — from Florida Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW — to all motor vehicles.
“DC’s Wear Orange event Saturday afternoon at Oxon Run Park in SE”

Today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which kicks off Wear Orange Weekend. We wear the color orange to honor victims and survivors of gun violence, a tradition begun by the loved ones of Hadiya Pendleton, who was killed at a Chicago playground in 2013. Moms Demand Action DC and...
The 10 Best Places to Shop and Dine in Clifton, a National Historic District

In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
Ukrainian Restaurant, RUTA, coming to D.C.

Ed. Note: D Light is a very popular Ukrainian-owned bakery and cafe in Adams Morgan. Thanks to Jason for sending: “Looks Like We’re Getting Our First Ukrainian Restaurant”. RUTA’s Facebook says:. “First Ukrainian restaurant in Washington D.C.”
Rock Creek Hills is a neighborhood with a sense of humor

Erica Weiss’s favorite things about Rock Creek Hills during the pandemic were the jokes and the dinosaur. Weiss, 53, is a health writer and editor who moved to the Kensington, Md., neighborhood in 2009. “During the pandemic, because everyone was just walking around, there were two things that were...
Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
Real Estate Fresh Finds: June 1

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 1354 Perry Place NW. “This classic Wardman rowhouse on a charming one-way street boasts original inlaid floors throughout, unpainted original trim, and loads of...
Sweet City Ride

Thanks to Paul for sending this sweet double from Dupont. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. “A series of unfortunate events!”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 10:05am. Ian...
Wegmans update, new development on Rockville Pike, HomeSense sets a date

Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
The nightlife power couple behind B Live talk about their burgeoning Clarendon empire

When B Live in Clarendon opened to the public earlier this month, it was a big moment for local restaurateurs Christal and Mike Bramson. The live music venue and restaurant is not the only venture that the married team has in Arlington. They also own several other well-known Clarendon concepts, including The Lot, Clarendon Pop-Up Bar, and Pamplona on Clarendon Blvd, plus they are planning to open a new tropical-themed bar on the roof above B Live, at 2854 Wilson Blvd, later this summer.
Last Night in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Lakshmi, dccitygirl, Rigoberto, Cecilia, Mary and Drew for sending: “Woodley park next to zoo. Double decker.”. hayden wrote: “I drove past this. There was a poor older man being carried onto a stretcher. Hope he recovers safely.”
