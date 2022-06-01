GRAPHIC: Traffic camera captures car going over motorcycle along Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The brand-new Belle Harbor Neighborhood in Myrtle Beach is on alert after a man was captured on a Ring camera breaking into a home. “He didn’t actually take anything, because there’s nothing really in the house to take,” said one homeowner who spoke to WMBF News on Thursday.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped under a vehicle along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. **WARNING: We want to warn you that some people may find the video disturbing**. The video from a traffic camera...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver died Friday morning after being involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Johnsonville Highway in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The three-vehicle crash happened at 8:30 a.m. when a 2005 motorcycle was traveling north on Johnsonville Highway about four miles south of […]
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Horry Couty are asking for the public’s help after a church water fountain was stolen. The Conway Police Department said the incident happened Sunday at the Conway FWB of the Pentecostal Faith Church on 4th Avenue. Police released several surveillance photos...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a nine-year-old girl inside the bathroom of a restaurant in Surfside Beach. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened Sunday at the New China Buffet on Highway 17 North. Officers were called to the restaurant after reports of an employee touching the child in the women’s bathroom.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A vehicle has been found submerged in a pond near the Carolina Opry. WMBF News crews are on the scene along North Kings Highway. It is unclear if anyone is inside the vehicle. WMBF News has reached out to Horry County officials but has not...
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters responded to a house that caught fire on Dolphin Court in Island Park at Ocean Isle Beach on Thursday, June 2. The firefighters reportedly contained the fire to the one structure, preventing it from spreading further. The one structure suffered significant damage. No...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On the afternoon of June 3, 2022, WMBF News obtained documents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division via a Freedom of Information Act Request regarding the death of 21-year-old Sheridan Wahl. These documents provide more details on the investigation and the events that led...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Memorial Day shooting near a convenience store in Kingstree. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Greenlee Street on Monday in reference to a shooting. Once there, they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of […]
For the second time in less than a week, Calabash firefighters responded to a structure fire. At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to a garage on fire on Boundaryline Drive in Carolina Shores North. Arriving units found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames with the nearby residence and...
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A second person is behind bars in connection with a deadly Pee Dee shooting that happened late last year. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Larry Debarge Fields, of Cheraw, was taken into custody Thursday. Fields is charged in a Dec. 14, 2021 shooting...
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three teenagers have been charged in connection to the murders of a 20 and 19-year-old earlier this week. Three people “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery” that led to the deaths, according to a post from police. Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old […]
One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Police Master Corporal Tom Vest said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard near the Grande Dunes and it involved the motorcycle as well as an SUV. As of right now, no other information is available.
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been charged in connection to a deadly Horry County shooting. Police said the investigation determined three suspects planned to commit an armed robbery that resulted in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker and 19-year-old Kalik Conn. On Friday, police announced that...
Lacy Larson feared her daughter Destiny Ball was dead as soon as guards took her out of a cell at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on the night of May 23. “She asked for help, it was a good while went by,” Larson said. “They said she died at the hospital, but she was dead when they pulled her out of that cell because I saw her.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to an overnight fire in Georgetown County. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they provided mutual aid to Georgetown County Fire and EMS at 9840 Powell Road. No injuries were reported.
