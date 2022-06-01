GRAPHIC: Traffic camera captures car going over motorcycle along Ocean Boulevard

Lacy Larson feared her daughter Destiny Ball was dead as soon as guards took her out of a cell at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on the night of May 23. “She asked for help, it was a good while went by,” Larson said. “They said she died at the hospital, but she was dead when they pulled her out of that cell because I saw her.”

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO