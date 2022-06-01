ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

GRAPHIC: Traffic camera captures car going over motorcycle along Ocean Boulevard

WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitnesses and police officers jumped into action to...

www.wmbfnews.com

WBTW News13

Motorcycle driver killed in 3-vehicle crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver died Friday morning after being involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Johnsonville Highway in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The three-vehicle crash happened at 8:30 a.m. when a 2005 motorcycle was traveling north on Johnsonville Highway about four miles south of […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

Police: Man grabbed 9-year-old girl in Surfside Beach restaurant bathroom

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a nine-year-old girl inside the bathroom of a restaurant in Surfside Beach. A police report obtained by WMBF News states the incident happened Sunday at the New China Buffet on Highway 17 North. Officers were called to the restaurant after reports of an employee touching the child in the women’s bathroom.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

VIDEO: Police investigate social media threat at Myrtle Beach Middle School

VIDEO WMBF EXCLUSIVE | Interview with Myrtle Beach police officer, bystanders who lifted car of motorcyclist. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with MBPD: Witnesses, police lift car after motorcyclist trapped under vehicle along Ocean Blvd. Witnesses and police officers jumped into action to help save a motorcyclist that was trapped under a vehicle...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested in deadly Memorial Day shooting in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Memorial Day shooting near a convenience store in Kingstree. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Greenlee Street on Monday in reference to a shooting. Once there, they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of […]
KINGSTREE, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

3 teens charged in Horry County double homicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three teenagers have been charged in connection to the murders of a 20 and 19-year-old earlier this week. Three people “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery” that led to the deaths, according to a post from police. Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

One Injured During Motorcycle Crash in Myrtle Beach

One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Police Master Corporal Tom Vest said the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard near the Grande Dunes and it involved the motorcycle as well as an SUV. As of right now, no other information is available.
WMBF

3 charged in Horry County double murder

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been charged in connection to a deadly Horry County shooting. Police said the investigation determined three suspects planned to commit an armed robbery that resulted in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker and 19-year-old Kalik Conn. On Friday, police announced that...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County inmate died after her cries for help were ignored, her mother says

Lacy Larson feared her daughter Destiny Ball was dead as soon as guards took her out of a cell at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on the night of May 23. “She asked for help, it was a good while went by,” Larson said. “They said she died at the hospital, but she was dead when they pulled her out of that cell because I saw her.”
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

No injuries after overnight Georgetown structure fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews responded to an overnight structure fire in Georgetown. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District on Wednesday said crews provided aid to Georgetown County Fire/EMS. The fire started within the 9800 block of Powell Road. AMFD said that no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

