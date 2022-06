Queen Elizabeth was said to be elated after Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, said "I do" to Kate Middleton. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO