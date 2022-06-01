ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Delta, United Airlines sound bullish on post-pandemic spending

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Aishwarya Nair
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlEtL_0fwrajgs00

June 1 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) and United Airlines (UAL.O) on Wednesday played down the risk of a U.S. economic recession and said a switch in consumer spending to services from goods would keep their businesses humming.

Delta also lifted its revenue forecast for the quarter through June despite trimming capacity, suggesting rising air fares have not deterred travelers.

"The demand is off the charts," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told the Bernstein Conference.

A 40-year high inflation and rising interest rates have increased the possibility of the world's biggest economy slipping into a recession, according to some economic experts.

Bastian, however, said there was no evidence to back those concerns. "Our consumer is quite healthy," he said.

United Chief Executive Scott Kirby, who also spoke at the conference, echoed that sentiment. "The economy is just returning to normal," Kirby said.

The surge in bookings is driven by pent-up demand as the COVID-19 pandemic limited air travel for two years. Office reopenings and easing border restrictions have also helped.

Delta is the latest American carrier to raise its revenue estimate. Last month, United, Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) and JetBlue Corp Airways (JBLU.O) all upgraded their revenue outlook for the current quarter. read more

Strong consumer demand is also helping carriers deal with soaring fuel costs, which have more than doubled in the past year.

Delta raised its fuel bill estimate for the June quarter by up to 13%.

Fuel is the industry's second-biggest expense after labor, but major U.S. airlines do not hedge against volatile oil prices like most European airlines.

Instead, they typically look to offset fuel costs with higher fares. Average fares are up about 50% from a year ago, according to data from Cowen equity research.

Some analysts are concerned that rising fares could dent travel spending.

But Kirby said there was "not a hint of evidence" that rising ticket prices were hurting consumer demand.

"We're just back to normal pricing," he said. "It feels like high pricing today because we're comparing to an artificial low coming off the pandemic."

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Why Are Flights Being Cancelled?

U.S. air travelers saw at least 2,500 more airline cancellations this past Memorial Day weekend, with 2,400 more flights delayed, according to the air traffic monitoring site FlightAware. While the weather was a factor for some of the Memorial Day weekend flight cancellations along the U.S. eastern seaboard, the cancellations...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Why is Delta cutting flights and what should I do if my journey is cancelled?

Last week, the US airline Delta announced that it will be cutting around 100 flights a day during July and August this year.The carrier is slashing its schedules ahead of time in order to minimise travel disruptions throughout the summer, said senior staff.Along with many airlines in the US and worldwide, Delta has seen operational issues as the travel industry emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, including staff shortages and sicknesses making it difficult to operate at full capacity.So what has the airline said, and what can you do if the slashed flight schedule affects your trip?Here’s everything you need to...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Person
Scott Kirby
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Airlines#Delta Air Lines Inc#The Bernstein Conference#Jetblue Corp Airways
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country That Has the Most Oil

Concerns over access to crude oil have been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its oil exports. In turn, this caused the price of oil to rocket above $100 a barrel, near a record set just over a decade ago. While Russia is among the countries with the most oil reserves, Venezuela is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy