St. Cloud Norsemen defenseman Leo Gruba has made his NCAA Division I hockey commitment to St. Cloud State University. Gruba, a standout at Hill-Murray (MN) joined the Norsemen at the completion of his high school season, played in 21 games between the regular season and playoffs, en route to St. Cloud's appearance in the North American Hockey League's Robertson Cup.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO