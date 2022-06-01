ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Betty Reed

By Kelly Hayes
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReed became known as a fierce advocate for education, children and mothers during her life. Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at half-staff Wednesday to honor longtime Tampa legislator and community advocate Betty Reed, who died May 20 at 81 years old. In a memorandum sent to Tampa Mayor...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 75

Wallace Judge
2d ago

rest in peace Betty we thank you for all the service we did for the black people if the governor raise the flag half mast why everybody making a big deal out of it that was very nice and I thank him for doing that to the rest of you

Reply
12
Lou Murray
2d ago

if he really wanted to honor her , stop attacking books about black people and their history.

Reply(7)
24
Toni R Turner
2d ago

He most likely don't even know who she was till after she died. Trying to get votes.

Reply(27)
35
