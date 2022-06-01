ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Kayakers found safe after search

By David Sorensen
 2 days ago

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY (WETM ) – Two people are safe after going missing while kayaking in Chemung County yesterday.

According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, a group of six people was kayaking down the Chemung River, when two of the party went missing. Around 4:40 PM the two missing kayakers were reported to local emergency responders.

Multiple agencies participated in a search of the river and the surrounding areas. The two members of the group that went missing were located around 10 PM last night at the Dandy in Wilawana.

While the watercraft that the kayakers were operating do not meet the requirements of Brianna’s Law that will require a boater safety class for all operators of motorized watercraft, a boating safety class is a good idea for anyone operating on the waterways.

Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has three more classes scheduled for June.

Boater Safety classes scheduled in Chemung County

All of the classes will have no fees and will be held on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes will be limited to thirty attendees, and the youngest person that can attend is ten years of age from the date that the class is given. The dates and locations are listed below:

  • 06/04/22 Golden Glow Fire Dept.
  • 06/11/22 Southport Fire Dept.
  • 06/18/22 Pine City Fire Dept.

In the near future, anybody operating a motorized watercraft will need an official boating license. See your birth year below to check when you must complete a safety course:

  • Born after Jan. 1, 1993, must complete a safety course beginning in 2020.
  • Born after Jan. 1, 1988, must complete a safety course beginning in 2022.
  • Born after Jan. 1, 1983, must complete a safety course beginning in 2023.
  • Born after Jan. 1, 1978, must complete a safety course beginning in 2024.
  • The requirement would extend to all motorboat operators beginning in 2025, regardless of age.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2987 ext. 74104. You must be preregistered to attend the class. And class size is limited to 25 people per class.

