Schedule for June 1

Donald E. Huebert, age 97, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, formerly of Brownton, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Monday, June 6, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
