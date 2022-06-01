ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Schedule for June 1

By Joel Niemeyer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf-Section Meets- Section 2AAA @ Jordan. Amateur Baseball-Gaylord at Plato FOX 9 Townball...

Results from June 3

Softball-Section Championship- Section 5AA: Maple Lake 6 WM 1. Baseball-Section Playoffs- Section 4A: Mayer Lutheran 7 Lester Prairie 2.
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Marion Barber III Remembered

Friends and family are mourning the loss today of former Wayzata High School prep football star Marion Barber III. Barber, who graduated from Wayzata in 2001, was found dead Wednesday in his Texas apartment. No more details have been made available to date. CCX Sports talked today with former Wayzata...
WAYZATA, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending May 29, 2022. May 23rd: Ethan Paul Coons, 20 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Valerie Olive Mabera, 52 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree DWI. Anthony Edward Stewart, 31 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale - charge of domestic assault. Jacob Joseph Bradley Stoeckel, 37 of Robbinsdale was arrested in Anoka Co. - Wright Co. warrant - violation of no contact order.
Donald E. Huebert

Donald E. Huebert, age 97, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, formerly of Brownton, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Funeral service will be Monday, June 6, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson on Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hutchinson.
HUTCHINSON, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Marion Barber III found dead in Texas apartment

MINNEAPOLIS - Former University of Minnesota and Wayzata football star Marion Barber III was found dead by authorities in Frisco, Texas Wednesday morning, according to a report from the Fort Worth-Star Telegram. Authorities responded to a welfare concern on Wednesday at an apartment believed to be leased by Barber. That's...
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
KARE 11

Former Wayzata, U of M football star Marion Barber III found dead

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Wayzata High School and University of Minnesota football star Marion Barber III has died. Officials with the Gophers football team confirmed Barber's death Wednesday on Twitter. He was 38 years old, just days from his 39th birthday. A cause of death has not been released. "Our...
Bring Me The News

Raising Cane's opens its 16th, 17th restaurants in Minnesota

Minnesota's 16th Raising Cane's restaurant opened Wednesday and No. 17 will officially open to the public on Tuesday, June 7. The popular fast food chicken fingers restaurant opened the doors to the Lakeville location (18477 Kenrick Ave.) on Wednesday, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a drawing that awarded 20 customers free food from Cane's for an entire year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
kchi.com

Minnesota Driver Injured In Accident On I-35

A Minnesota driver has minor injuries following a rollover accident on Interstate 35 in Daviess County Thursday afternoon. State Troopers report, that at about 1:35 pm, 63-year-old Thomas Stancek of Harris, MN was southbound when he struck a cone in a construction zone, then swerved and struck the trailer of a southbound semi. Stancek’s car went off the left side of the road and overturned into the median. He was wearing a safety belt and was treated at Harrison County Community Hospital. The truck driver was not injured.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
CBS Minnesota

Update: NWS Says 9 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota During Memorial Day Storms

Originally published June 1. Updated with more information from NWS Twin Cities. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms. The most severe twister hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said it was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. The tornado, which was about a half-mile wide, traveled nearly 20 miles, beginning just south of Forada and traveling northeast to the Carlos area. It lasted a little over 20 minutes, from 4:25 p.m. to 4:48 p.m. Douglas County officials said 75-100 buildings...
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KARE 11

I-35, I-494 closures could slow your drive this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Construction season in Minnesota is still in full swing and there are four major projects this weekend, including a portion of I-35W near Minneapolis, that are next up on MnDOT's "to-do" list. I-35W | Friday 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Starting Friday, June 3, I-35W...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Truck-tractor collision injures Willmar man

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
KAAL-TV

Joel Bigelow honored with procession of subcontractors

(ABC 6 News) - Family and friends of Joel Bigelow honored him with a subcontractor salute parade in Kasson Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of subcontractors and other local businesses and law enforcement drove through Kasson, ending at Community Celebration Church where Bigelow's wake was held afterward. Bigelow was well-known in southeast...
KASSON, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

More details released on Forada, Glenwood, and Eagle Bend tornadoes

(Undated)-We are learning more details about the EF-2 tornado that hit the city of Forada on Monday. The National Weather Service says the tornado “spun up east of Lake Reno near Forada and tracked north-northeast to five miles east of Carlos. They says there were maximum winds of 120 mph, with a max width of 1/2 mile on the south side of Maple Lake. Path length has yet to be determined, but preliminary numbers put it at 19.8 miles. Additional information they say will be released in the next few days.
KEYC

Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned. During the...
MANKATO, MN
B102.7

This Is The Oldest Beer In Minnesota And It’s Really Old

This brewery was founded one year before Minnesota was even declared a state and it's the home of the state's oldest beer. James Buchanan was sworn in as President of the United States. Mark Twain began his childhood apprenticeship to become a River Pilot. Joseph Gayetty invented Toilet Paper. 18-year-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Road closed following crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Portions of Highway 13 near Montgomery are closed at the moment following a semi-on-car crash this morning. The road is closed between 171st Avenue and County Road 140 for all traffic except emergency vehicles. A detour is in operation on 151st Ave, the road connecting Highway 99 to County Road 21.
MONTGOMERY, MN

