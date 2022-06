CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the heat and humidity along with the sea breeze, scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. The front will slow down as it begins to stall just to our south tonight. This will keep clouds and the chance of scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Saturday. Temperatures will drop from the mid 90s today to the mid 80s for highs this weekend. The rain chance will slowly decrease into Sunday with a return to the hot temperatures and isolated storms early next week. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s by the middle to the end of next week.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO