The New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Mets-Dodgers prediction and pick. This series is between two of the very best teams in the entire MLB. The Mets are currently 35-17, a record that has gotten them a stranglehold on the NL East. The Atlanta Braves are in second place in the division, and they’re already a full ten games out of first place. The Dodgers are 33-17, but they don’t quite have the division lead that New York does. Both the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants are within striking distance of first place, making every game incredibly important. This should be one of the best games of the night, so let’s get straight into the pick.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO