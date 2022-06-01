San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 1, 2022: Warmer Thursday

The first couple of days of the new week remain mild and on track with seasonal average. Then, starting around Tuesday/Wednesday, temperatures start to pick up. Inland valleys go from lower 80s Monday to upper 80s by Saturday. Mountains also jump about 10º in the span of a few days. Deserts are already in the triple digits as of this weekend, and will continue to climb into the 112-115º range by the end of the week. The Friday through Sunday range will bring the hottest temperatures.
Cooling temperatures with slower to partial clearing of the marine layer will be the trend into the weekend. June Gloom will be more prominent, especially along the coast while sunny skies will continue in the mountains and deserts. Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week with uneven clearing...
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — June 3 is National Donut Day and some of the nation's best donuts are found right here in San Diego County. Friday, ABC 10News had a chance to check out the two local shops that made it on Yelp's newly published list. “When you come...
Organizers are gearing up for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which will force road closures as up to 22,000 runners and thousands of spectators descend on San Diego this weekend. Most road closures will be happening from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The 5K race on Saturday, June...
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — With the June 7 primary election in California on the horizon, California Common Cause is launching an Election Protection Program in Southern California to address any trace of voter suppression, it was announced Friday. The nonpartisan group plans to deploy 70 trained poll monitoring volunteers...
Comments / 0