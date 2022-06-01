ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 1, 2022: Warmer Thursday

By Angelica Campos
 4 days ago

The marine layer will continue returning each night, but the warm up continues through Friday. Temperatures inland will be 5 to 10 degrees above average through Thursday....

San Diego Channel

San Diego's Forecast for June 5, 2022: Warming this week

The first couple of days of the new week remain mild and on track with seasonal average. Then, starting around Tuesday/Wednesday, temperatures start to pick up. Inland valleys go from lower 80s Monday to upper 80s by Saturday. Mountains also jump about 10º in the span of a few days. Deserts are already in the triple digits as of this weekend, and will continue to climb into the 112-115º range by the end of the week. The Friday through Sunday range will bring the hottest temperatures.
San Diego Channel

2022 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Routes

Organizers are gearing up for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which will force road closures as up to 22,000 runners and thousands of spectators descend on San Diego this weekend. Most road closures will be happening from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The 5K race on Saturday, June...
San Diego Channel

California Common Cause launches election protection program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — With the June 7 primary election in California on the horizon, California Common Cause is launching an Election Protection Program in Southern California to address any trace of voter suppression, it was announced Friday. The nonpartisan group plans to deploy 70 trained poll monitoring volunteers...
