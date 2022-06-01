San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 1, 2022: Warmer Thursday

The first couple of days of the new week remain mild and on track with seasonal average. Then, starting around Tuesday/Wednesday, temperatures start to pick up. Inland valleys go from lower 80s Monday to upper 80s by Saturday. Mountains also jump about 10º in the span of a few days. Deserts are already in the triple digits as of this weekend, and will continue to climb into the 112-115º range by the end of the week. The Friday through Sunday range will bring the hottest temperatures.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO