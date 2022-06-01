ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Judge dismisses Livonia councilman's appeal to appear on ballot for state House seat

HometownLife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wayne County circuit court judge agreed with Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett's decision to disqualify Livonia Councilman Rob Donovic from a state house primary. Judge Timothy Kenny denied Donovic's appeal to appear on ballots during the August primary. Donovic, a Republican candidate for District 22 state house seat, was removed...

www.hometownlife.com

Comments / 6

Related
michiganradio.org

GOP candidate's primary ballot-access complaint tossed by state court

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has been dealt a setback in his lawsuit to join the Republican gubernatorial primary ballot. Craig was among several candidates affected by a group of nominating petition circulators accused of faking signatures. He sued the Michigan Board of State Canvassers last week after it...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan Court of Appeals: Johnson, Markey don't qualify for August primary ballot

The Michigan Court of Appeals denied challenges from Republican gubernatorial candidates Perry Johnson and Michael Markey on Wednesday, dashing hopes for both candidates to appear on the ballot for the upcoming August primary election. Johnson, an Oakland County businessman who poured millions into a gubernatorial bid launched in February, was the first of three disqualified...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Republican candidates for governor vow to put brakes on state spending

Mackinac Island — Michigan's Republican candidates for governor pledged to cut the state's growing budget during a debate Thursday with one saying he'll repeal the personal income tax and another contending COVID-19 relief funds shouldn't be allocated until after the election. The GOP hopefuls made their promises to reduce...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
Wayne County, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Livonia, MI
Government
City
Livonia, MI
County
Wayne County, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge places longtime Wayne County commissioner back on the ballot

A longtime Wayne County commissioner is back on the August primary ballot after a judge ruled his campaign did not violate state campaign finance laws. Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett removed Commissioner Tim Killeen, D-Detroit, earlier this month after determining overdue campaign finance reports from nearly 10 years ago made him ineligible. Michigan law requires candidates be current on all campaign finance statements, fines and other filings when applying to run for office.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State House#Election Federal#Republican#The Wayne County Clerk
Detroit News

Right to Life of Michigan endorses Tudor Dixon in GOP governor's race

Mackinac Island — Right to Life of Michigan, the state's most prominent anti-abortion group, is endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The endorsement was another sign of momentum for Dixon, who's recently received the backing of west Michigan's powerful DeVos family.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Detroit Free Press

Republican-backed Secure MI Vote, Let MI Kids Learn blow past filing deadline

On a day poised to see a slew of petition initiatives filed to change Michigan laws, only one campaign — an effort to cap payday loan interest rates — dropped off signed petition forms ahead of the filing deadline Wednesday to land a spot on the November ballot.  Meanwhile, two high-profile Republican-backed initiative petitions vowed to continue collecting signatures and file their petition forms in the coming weeks in hopes that state election officials will review them quickly despite blowing past the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Black activists protest voting restrictions by land, air and sea at Mackinac Conference

For a period of time on Tuesday, attendees ferrying to the Mackinac Island Policy Conference were confronted with a protest banner hung from the Round Island Passage Lighthouse: “Loepp, pledge to defend Black voters.” The banner drop, put up by the Defend Black Voters coalition and targeting Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan CEO Daniel […] The post Black activists protest voting restrictions by land, air and sea at Mackinac Conference appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Only Two I-96 Lanes Open Between Kent Lake & Wixom Roads Next Week In Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-96 will be reduced to two lanes next week in Oakland County. The next phase of the I-96 Flex Route project will begin next week shifting part of the eastbound I-96 traffic from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road across the median until late fall. Starting Tuesday, June 7, eastbound I-96 will go down to two lanes approaching Kent Lake Road and then shift across the median to the westbound lanes. During this road work, these lanes will be closed until the fall: The northbound and southbound Kent Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Milford Road The northbound and southbound Milford Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Wixom Road MDOT officials say the $269 million investment in the I-96 Flex Route project is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,429 jobs. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy