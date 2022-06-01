ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Two Bands Make Never Ending Books Bounce

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZsQL_0fwrXphX00
Brian Slattery Photos Beach Side Property.

Two high-energy bands — Beach Side Property and Seeing Double — shook the floorboards of Never Ending Books on Tuesday night, turning the State Street community space into a frenzied dance club.

The Shoreline-based emo band Beach Side Property — Kate Burton on guitar and vocals, Ruby DeGoursey on bass and vocals, Patrick LaLonde on guitar and backing vocals, and Ryan Shea on drums — immediately tore into a set of mostly originals with a cover or two sprinkled in for good measure that showcased what the band was all about: tight musicianship, sharp songwriting, and the ability to draw and hold a crowd. Shea on drums was a constant source of propulsion, while DeGoursey’s muscular bass playing provided pulse, rumble, and slyly sophisticated harmonies. On guitars, Burton and LaLonde created shifted textures of sound out of one hook after another. All this was the grounding for Burton and DeGoursey’s earnest, funny lyrics, delivered with a lot of heart and a sly grin. If the lyrics were often about anxieties, heartbreak, and insecurity, the voices of people moving into an uncertain future, the music itself conveyed a constant message of strength and hope — a message amplified by the sheer amount of fun the band was obviously having playing music together. That enjoyment was infectious, packing the room of Never Ending Books with cheering, dancing fans, and giving the touring band that followed the warm-up they deserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2en9RA_0fwrXphX00
Seeing Double.

The Oneonta, N.Y.-based Seeing Double — Ali McQueeney on vocals, guitar, and bass, Allie Sandt on vocals, Mike Aaron on guitar and bass, Zach Torncello on guitar, and Dylan Travison on drums — brought their own updated-’70s sounds to the stage in a way that immediately connected with the present-day audience. Travison gave every song the strut and pop it needed, while Torncello showed a real facility for guitar shredding when the music called for it, as it often did. The core of the sound, however, lay with the interplay between McQueeney and Aaron as they switched between guitar and bass, and between McQueeney and Sandt, whose voices together had a magnetic charisma that pulled every song together.

“I know there’s not a lot of room to dance in here, but some of you seem to have figured it out,” McQueeney said. Among those dancefloor innovators were the members of Beach Side Property, who whipped the crowd into a higher state of energy and weren’t averse to a little theatrics, getting down on their knees and offering fluttering hands in worship of Torncello or Aaron when they slipped into guitar-god mode while soloing. The crowd broke out cellphone lights to wave in the air during the downtempo number ​“The Flood,” and grooved along to a cover of a song by Fleetwood Mac, which McQueeney declared to be ​“my favorite band of all time.”

The crowd kept dancing to make the floorboards bounce, working up enough of a sweat to raise the heat and humidity all through Never Ending Books’ storefront space. Bands and dancers alike thus took their places among the next generation emerging from the pandemic shutdown to make its mark on the Elm City music scene, and possibly beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Rock Singers

Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Ex Van Halen bassist reveals the mistake ‘every single rock band’ makes

Former Van Halen bassist and backup singer Michael Anthony has said that all successful rock singers need to remember that they may still need to have the vocal strength to sing their songs decades later. During an interview with Jeremy White and Mitch Lafon, Anthony explained that it’s a common...
MUSIC
The Atlantic

Patriotic Songs for a Cruel Country

The nation has selected a new musical champion, and he sings with a twang. This week, American Idol crowned Noah Thompson, a scruffy-goateed 20-year-old construction worker from Kentucky, as its 20th season’s winner. On his debut single, “One Day Tonight,” Thompson imagines giving a girlfriend all that she pines for: a diamond ring, a fixer-upper in Denver, a honeymoon in Vegas. He’s singing about love—but also about America, where dreams and destinations glitter like baubles in a shop.
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl Are Reviving Indie-Rock Tradition — And Reimagining It

Click here to read the full article. In cheekiest post-punk form, the first album by Horsegirl, a trio from Chicago, sports a title (Versions of Modern Performance) that sounds like a dry textbook and contains an instrumental titled “The Guitar Is Dead 3.” Even more sardonically, that track is built around solemn piano chords — because, after all, the guitar is dead, right? Not in the revived world of indie, it isn’t. From early Parquet Courts up through Dry Cleaning, Wet Leg, England’s Black Midi, and Amsterdam’s Pip Blom, what was once called college rock back in the day has slithered...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Music#The Band#City Music#Dance Club
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Jimmie Rodgers Recorded His Final Songs Before Passing Away In 1933

Jimmie Rodgers was a true pioneer of country music, as he along with the Carter Family were some of the first to expand the genre’s popularity across the nation. According to The Country Music Hall of Fame, Rodgers is widely known as “the man who started it all,” the Father of Country Music, incorporating folk, blues, and yodeling. The Meridian, Mississippi native grew up working on the railroad as a water boy with his father, where he was influenced by the […] The post On This Date: Jimmie Rodgers Recorded His Final Songs Before Passing Away In 1933 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best 11th Albums

Making an album is no small feat. Making 11 of them is another matter entirely. For some artists, the work piles up quickly — Bob Dylan's 11th album, New Morning, arrived in 1970, only eight years after his debut recording. The Rolling Stones issued their 11th album, 1973's Goats Head Soup, less than a decade after their 1964 debut.
MUSIC
NME

Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

NAMM 2022: Reverend celebrates its 25th anniversary with stylishly appointed electric guitar and bass models

Metallic Silver Freeze finishes, ebony fretboards and special-occasion XXV inlays celebrate the milestone in style. NAMM 2022: Reverend has unveiled a family of freshly finished electric guitars and bass guitars, released to celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary. Founded in 1997, Reverend has sought to celebrate the milestone in style...
GUITAR
Ultimate Classic Rock

Dio’s ‘Holy Diver’ Returns in Four-CD Super Deluxe Edition

Rhino Records has announced a super deluxe edition of Dio’s 1983 debut album Holy Diver, complete with unreleased outtakes, live tracks and rarities. Newly remixed by Joe Barresi – known for his work with Tool, Queens of the Stone Age and Slipknot – the set will be available in four-CD, two-LP and digital editions, and released on July 8, marking what would have been Ronnie James Dio’s 80th birthday on July 10.
ROCK MUSIC
The Associated Press

Alan White, longtime drummer for prog rock’s Yes, dead at 72

SEATTLE (AP) — Alan White, the longtime drummer for progressive rock pioneers Yes who also played on projects with John Lennon and George Harrison, has died. He was 72. White’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family. The post said he died at his Seattle-area home Thursday after a brief illness. Just days earlier Yes had announced that due to health issues White would not take part in the band’s upcoming tour of the United Kingdom to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic album “Close to the Edge.”
SEATTLE, WA
Guitar World Magazine

David Gilmour – His Greatest Moments: Inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Also in issue 359! Interviews: Kirk Hammett, Matt Bellamy, Tosin Abasi, Mårten Hagström, Grace Cummings, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Jon Gomm, Derek Trucks and more! Gear Reviews: Fender Paramount, Yamaha Revstar, Line 6 DL-4, Walrus Audio Slötvå. Learn songs by U2, Cream, Architects and Bon Jovi!
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy