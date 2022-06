BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Street Division is conducting a citywide assessment that will determine the current condition of streets, sidepaths, sidewalks, and accessible curb ramps. This project builds upon a similar effort that was last performed in 2017 by Public Works with the support of the Office of Innovation and will update the now five-year-old condition data for these important transportation assets.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO