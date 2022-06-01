Youth Workshops at Chimney Rock

Shorewood, Minnesota Courtesy image This five-bedroom chalet on Christmas Lake is also walking distance to Lake Minnetonka. Built in 1900 and remodeled in 2000, the house features a living room opening to a large deck overlooking the lake, and an owner's suite with full bath and adjoining office space, laundry, and vaulted sitting room with wet bar, fireplace, and oversize windows. Courtesy image The landscaped lot includes lawns, trees, a firepit, a detached two-car garage, and 90 feet of shoreline on some of the clearest water in Minnesota. $1,750,000. Ben Ganje, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, (651) 442-6161. Willsboro, New York Courtesy image Sunset Farm...

SHOREWOOD, MN ・ 45 MINUTES AGO