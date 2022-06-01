ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open director claims women's matchups less appealing

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtXBf_0fwrWpEo00
France Tennis French Open Draw Director of Roland-Garros former tennis player Amelie Mauresmo attends the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) (Michel Euler)

PARIS — (AP) — New French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a former No. 1 player, says nine of 10 night session matches at Roland Garros this year involved men because women’s tennis currently has less appeal.

Mauresmo said at a news conference Wednesday that she tried on a daily basis to find a women’s pairing that had the star power or matchup worthy of being highlighted in the separate session that began at 8:45 p.m. local time in Court Philippe Chatrier.

“I admit it was tough,” Mauresmo said.

She is overseeing the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Mauresmo won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006. After retiring as a player, she moved into coaching and worked with Andy Murray among others.

The only women’s match that got the prime-time treatment — new at the French Open this year as part of a deal with a streaming service — was France’s Alizé Cornet’s victory over Jelena Ostapenko.

“In this era that we are in right now, I don't feel — and as a women, former woman's player — I don't feel bad or unfair saying that right now you have more attraction, more attractivity — can you say that? Appeal? That's the general (factor), for the men's matches.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French Open 2022 final live stream: How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud online and on TV today

Rafael Nadal will face Casper Ruud in the men’s French Open final this afternoon after a remarkable Friday at Roland Garros which saw one semi-final delayed by an environmental activist who tied themselves to the net and the other brought to an early end after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire due to a horrendous ankle injury.Play between Ruud and Marin Cilic was interrupted for around 10 minutes after a protestor, who was wearing a white t-shirt displaying the message, ‘We have 1028 days left’ jumped onto the court on Philippe-Chatrier and chained themselves to the net. The French campaign...
TENNIS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate shows he is prepared to sacrifice games for sake of England experimentation

For Gareth Southgate, it’s been an unusual feeling, but the main question is whether it will be an influential one.“I don’t enjoy losing football matches,” he said after England’s surprise 1-0 defeat to Hungary. “It’s a long time since we actually got beat across 90 minutes, so I don’t like that feeling one bit, and the players are very disappointed in the changing room.”As their manager referenced, they haven’t experienced a defeat like this since November 2020, close enough to two years ago.But, since we’re now close enough to the World Cup, the wonder is whether this is actually a...
SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy